Three new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – On Monday, the Health Ministry reported that within the last 24hours, three new COVID-19 infections were recorded bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,383.
The ministry’s dashboard reveals that one person is in institutional isolation, 62 are in home isolation, one is in institutional quarantine and to date, a total of 70,039 have been recorded.
Oct 11, 2022Pestano-Bell’s 68’sinflicts 74-run loss on DCC under lights By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Under a full moon on a night Muslims in Guyana celebrated Youman Nabi, GCC won its fifth GCA’s...
Kaieteur News – In my last Sunday column, I heaped praise on Professor Percy Hintzen who once lectured in sociology... more
Kaieteur News – Glenn Lall has done a most interesting Tik Tok video. In that presentation, he raised an important... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As we meet at this 52nd Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organisation... more
