Savory (108*), Boodie (92) lead Essequibo to comprehensive win over President’s XI

Oct 11, 2022 Sports

By Zaheer Mohamed

Kaieteur News – Kemol Savory struck an unbeaten century while Kevon Boodie fell eight short of what would have been a well deserved ton, as Essequibo registered a comprehensive eight -wicket victory over the President’s XI in the opening round of the Guyana Cricket Board senior 50-over inter county tournament yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club.

Kemol Savory celebrates following his century. (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

Savory struck seven fours and three sixes in his unbeaten 108 and added 163 for the second wicket with opener Kevon Boodie after Nathan Persaud was removed by Keyron Fraser for 11 with the score on 36. Boodie slammed 10 fours and two sixes before he was stumped for 92 off Akieni Adams.

Kevon Boodie struck 92 for Essequibo. (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

Earlier, The President’s XI posted 237 following their insertion. Pacer Neiland Cadogan removed opener Trevon Griffith for 15 to hand Essequibo the breakthrough with the score on 21. Matthew Nandu and Mavendra Dindyal took the score to 61 before Nandu was removed by Ricardo Adams for 25 with three fours. Dindyal soon followed, stumped off the steady Ricardo Adams for 10, while Antony Adams had Zachray Jodah (08) caught and bowled as the President’s XI slipped to 76-4. Antony Adams maintained a decent line and accounted for Jonathan Rampersaud (06) while Ricardo Peters (08) followed shortly as wickets continued to fall at regular intervals.

Shamar Joseph top scored for the President’s XI with 67 not out. (Zaheer Mohamed photo)

However, Suresh Dhanai and Shamar Yearwood put on 93 for the eight-wicket to steady the innings. Yearwood timed the ball well and hit seven fours and three sixes in an unbeaten 67, while Dhanai was dismissed for 30 with four fours and one six as the President’s XI posted 237-8.

Antony Adams picked up 3-14 and Ricardo Adams 2-39 from 10 overs each.

Essequibo made light work of the chase as Savory and Boodie batted with composure. They mixed aggression with defence, rotating the strike nicely and wasted little time in dispatching the wayward balls. When Boodie departed, Savory and Kevin Christian (09*) saw their team home without further hiccups as Essequibo responded with 240-3 in 41.3 overs. Akieni Adams and Keyron Fraser were the wicket takers for the President’s XI.

