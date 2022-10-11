Open letter to the Minister of Education on Access to Safe Water in Public Schools

Dear Editor,

In the land of many waters, many students still struggle to get access to clean water in their schools. Drinking purified water to stay hydrated supports cognitive function, aids in weight management, and lacks the additives, calories, and sugars found in other drinks. We are aware of the value of water consumption, yet there are no water dispensers in our schools, which causes a variation in the amount of water that students drink.

Single-use water bottles make it less likely for students to want to drink more water, cost more money out of pocket, and they’re more likely to opt instead for sodas or sports drinks, neither of which are good for the environment or part of a balanced diet.

Through purified water dispensers and water filter systems, there is a long-term solution for providing clean water in schools. Students and teachers can have access to free, clean, safe water with the implementation of either, which would eliminate the need for plastic bottles and make daily access more convenient. This encourages healthy behaviours and serves as a reminder for anyone who does not drink enough water. Let’s provide our schools with safe, cost-free, clean drinking water.

Ash Lu Khan