Mental Health

Dear Editor,

World Mental Health Day will be observed on the tenth of October. Enable me the platform to raise more awareness on this matter.

Our brain is a high-tech gadget. Our systems work day and night, 24/7. With this being said we must understand the importance of our mental health. There are people in this world that endure so much mentally. We live in a society where our mental health is a joke or not fully understood. That feeling of not being heard can be exhausting, frustrating and overwhelming.

People make fun of mental illnesses because they are not educated enough about the topic.

Folks begin to use coping mechanisms when feeling mentally fatigued (which cause more harm than good).

Ways persons tend to cope are self-harming and substance abuse. I refuse to turn a blind eye on this issue. One that is overlooked. There are multiple disorders that come with poor mental health. Some are panic disorders, depression, phobias.

In psychiatry, Depression (Major Depressive Disorder) negatively affects how you feel, the way you think and how you behave. It can decrease your ability to function (both at work and home.)

Panic disorder is a sudden attack of fear. This can happen regularly.

Phobias are anxiety disorders due to persistent and excessive fear of objects and situations.

If dealing with any of these mental illnesses, it is advised to reach out to loved ones and talk about how you are feeling, go to a doctor for professional help as well as avoid using alcohol and illicit drugs.

You are not alone. You must know this. Your mental health matters. Prioritize it.

Saaya Prasad