Latest update October 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Maxido bestows honourary Black Belt to centurion Hilton Lewis

Oct 11, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – An impromptu visit to Uncle Eddie’s Retirement Home by the Maxido Gym saw them honour one of Guyana’s cherished centurions, Hilton ‘Champ’ Lewis, with an honourary Black Belt.

Hilton ‘Champ’ Lewis with members of Maxido following the presentation of his award. Max Massiah sits to the right of the centurion.

Attended by founder of Maxido, Max Massiah, along with a few members of the Gym and Lewis’ great niece, Roslyn Clarke, it was a warm reception for the significant ceremony.

Prior to the official handover, Massiah stated, “Being such an ardent fan of the Maximum Combat and Strength show, I thought it only justified to honour this fine gentleman with an honourary black belt.”

Massiah further disclosed that the relationship developed between Lewis and him over the six-odd year span has been quite a special one, as he referred to the centurion as his number one fan.

‘Champ’ was at a loss for words upon receiving the award, which Massiah wanted to be a surprise. He stated that he was surprised that someone of his age would be welcomed into anything.

According to him, in his day, the elderly would often be cast aside, so for Maxido to do some if such warms his heart. He commended Massiah for the initiative and expressed his gratitude by saying he will forever cherish the award.

Maxido is a self defence art created by Massiah, that specializes for older individuals. His show, which Lewis featured on when he was 98 in 2016, was stopped in 2020 when the pandemic ran rampant.

Meanwhile, Massiah wishes to invite the public to observe the art and get involved. For more information, contact Max Massiah on 602-1733.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Defending Champs GCC win 5th NBS 2nd Division title

Defending Champs GCC win 5th NBS 2nd Division title

Oct 11, 2022

Pestano-Bell’s 68’sinflicts 74-run loss on DCC under lights By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Under a full moon on a night Muslims in Guyana celebrated Youman Nabi, GCC won its fifth GCA’s...
Read More
Maxido bestows honourary Black Belt to centurion Hilton Lewis

Maxido bestows honourary Black Belt to centurion...

Oct 11, 2022

Savory (108*), Boodie (92) lead Essequibo to comprehensive win over President’s XI

Savory (108*), Boodie (92) lead Essequibo to...

Oct 11, 2022

Inter county cricket is back and so are the fans

Inter county cricket is back and so are the fans

Oct 11, 2022

Dartmouth pummels Good Hope; Henrietta beats Tapakuma

Dartmouth pummels Good Hope; Henrietta beats...

Oct 11, 2022

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 League… Four victories recorded in the latest round

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 League… Four...

Oct 10, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]