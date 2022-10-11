Maxido bestows honourary Black Belt to centurion Hilton Lewis

Kaieteur News – An impromptu visit to Uncle Eddie’s Retirement Home by the Maxido Gym saw them honour one of Guyana’s cherished centurions, Hilton ‘Champ’ Lewis, with an honourary Black Belt.

Attended by founder of Maxido, Max Massiah, along with a few members of the Gym and Lewis’ great niece, Roslyn Clarke, it was a warm reception for the significant ceremony.

Prior to the official handover, Massiah stated, “Being such an ardent fan of the Maximum Combat and Strength show, I thought it only justified to honour this fine gentleman with an honourary black belt.”

Massiah further disclosed that the relationship developed between Lewis and him over the six-odd year span has been quite a special one, as he referred to the centurion as his number one fan.

‘Champ’ was at a loss for words upon receiving the award, which Massiah wanted to be a surprise. He stated that he was surprised that someone of his age would be welcomed into anything.

According to him, in his day, the elderly would often be cast aside, so for Maxido to do some if such warms his heart. He commended Massiah for the initiative and expressed his gratitude by saying he will forever cherish the award.

Maxido is a self defence art created by Massiah, that specializes for older individuals. His show, which Lewis featured on when he was 98 in 2016, was stopped in 2020 when the pandemic ran rampant.

Meanwhile, Massiah wishes to invite the public to observe the art and get involved. For more information, contact Max Massiah on 602-1733.