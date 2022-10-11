Inter county cricket is back and so are the fans

Bramble’s ton help decimates Demerara by 195 runs

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – With pugnacious Shimron Hetmyer in the Berbice side, the GCB Inter –County 50 overs tournament retuned after an absence of eight years and yesterday the atmosphere at the historic Bourda brought back memories of days gone.

When dust had settled, it was defending Champions Berbice who decimated Demerara in their own backyard by a whopping 195 runs on the back of a Man-of-the Match performance from Anthony Bramble, 106 from 86 balls, decorated with 14 fours and two sixes.

Jonathon Foo, staked an early claim to Regional Super50 selection with brutal 71 from 45 balls with five fours and four sixes, while Hetmyer, sporting his gold coloured hair, did not disappoint those in the ram-packed GCC pavilion and the Berbice fans in the Rohan Kanhai stand with a commanding 58 from 46 balls with two fours and three sixes.

National U-19 batter Rampertab Ramnauth contributed 36, which included four fours, as Berbice scored at will to reached 363-6 in the game which was reduced to 45 over due 105-minute delay due early morning showers.

Renaldo Ali Mohamed took 3-66 while Steven Sankar had 2-52 for Demerara who were dismissed for 174 in 29.3 overs despite a classy 51 from 47 balls with seven fours and a six from Leon Johnson and 39 with four fours and a six from Tagenarine Chanderpaul. Akshaya Persaud contributed 37 with three fours but it was far from enough.

Skipper Veerasammy Permaul (3-30), Kevin Sinclair (3-42) and Gudakesh Motie (2-32) showed the disparity in the standard of Berbice cricket to the other Counties.

Berbice won the toss and batted on a good track and slowish outfield and justified their decision with Bramble and Ramnauth posting the 50 in six overs.

But with the stand on 91 in 14 overs, Ramnauth was LBW to Chris Barnwell for the highly rated Hetmyer to join Bramble who soon reached his 50 from 43 balls with five fours and two sixes.

Hetmyer delighted the large gathering who had travelled from the Corentyne with an array of back cuts and imperious drives as the pair posted the 100 in 15 overs and the 150 in 23 overs.

The 31-year-old Bramble, who has three First-Class centuries from 69 matches, was brutal against the pacers but his rate of scoring dipped when spin was introduced.

Dropped a few times, he rode his luck and played some enterprising shots including the reverse sweep to reach his ton from 76 balls with 13 fours and a six before being LBW to Sankar at 196-2.

Hetmyer and Foo took score to 230 when the Warriors’ captain, who got to 50 from 40 balls with three sixes and a four, played a rash shot off pacer Torrington and skied a catch to cover.

Foo continued to go ‘big’ and took 16 off Torrington including two sixes in the over before he fell to Ali Mohammed, while Romario Shepherd chipped in with 26-ball 40 with two fours and four sixes.

When Clinton Pestano (10) departed at 245-6, the Sinclair’s; Kevin 15 and Junior, saw their team to its eventual total.

Demerara began their reply badly losing Chanderpaul Hemraj (2) before Tevin Imlach (2) was run out to leave Demerara on 6-2.

Johnson and Chanderpaul offered fight before Chanderpaul, out of character, charged Motie and was stumped, while Johnson missed a sweep at Motie and was LBW.

Barnwell hit a six in 14 but when Persaud fell at 161-6, it was all over bar the shouting.

The competition continues tomorrow with Berbice facing Essequibo at Bourda and the President’s X1 taking on Demerara at Everest with both matches scheduled to commence at 09:00hrs.