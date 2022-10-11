Golden Grove woman kills abusive man

Kaieteur News – Police on the East Coast of Demerara are currently investigating the death of Michael Wilson of Lot 109 Sideline Dam, Golden Grove, who was fatally stabbed by his reputed wife yesterday.

Reports are that the 40-year-old labourer and his 30-year-old reputed wife had a heated argument around 08:15hrs on Monday which later turned deadly. Information received revealed that Wilson and the woman were in a common-law relationship and were living together for the past two years.

Police reported that domestic problems existed between the two and that Wilson frequently accused the woman of being unfaithful and would allegedly physically and verbally abuse her.

During an argument on Sunday, police stated, the woman had told the suspect that she was ending their relationship and would be returning to her parents’ house. Following that argument, police revealed that around 08:00hrs yesterday, the two were home when they got into a violent argument while the suspect was in the process of packing her belongings to move out of their home.

It was revealed that Wilson was armed with a knife during the argument and had reportedly assaulted the woman and cut her on the left forearm. According to the police, the woman managed to disarm him and stabbed him twice to his abdomen. Shortly after the stabbing, the Emergency Medical Technicians was summoned to the scene, who took Wilson to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment. The man, police noted, died while receiving treatment. The suspect was taken to a nearby medical facility by police where she was examined by a doctor and was subsequently taken to the GPHC for further treatment. She remains under police guard up top press time. An investigation has since been launched into the incident.