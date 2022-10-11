Latest update October 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Golden Grove woman kills abusive man

Oct 11, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Police on the East Coast of Demerara are currently investigating the death of Michael Wilson of Lot 109 Sideline Dam, Golden Grove, who was fatally stabbed by his reputed wife yesterday.

Dead, Michael Wilson

Reports are that the 40-year-old labourer and his 30-year-old reputed wife had a heated argument around 08:15hrs on Monday which later turned deadly. Information received revealed that Wilson and the woman were in a common-law relationship and were living together for the past two years.

Police reported that domestic problems existed between the two and that Wilson   frequently accused the woman of being unfaithful and would allegedly physically and verbally abuse her.

During an argument on Sunday, police stated, the woman had told the suspect that she was ending their relationship and would be returning to her parents’ house. Following that argument, police revealed that around 08:00hrs yesterday, the two were home when they got into a violent argument while the suspect was in the process of packing her belongings to move out of their home.

It was revealed that Wilson was armed with a knife during the argument and had reportedly assaulted the woman and cut her on the left forearm. According to the police, the woman managed to disarm him and stabbed him twice to his abdomen. Shortly after the stabbing, the Emergency Medical Technicians was summoned to the scene, who took Wilson to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for treatment. The man, police noted, died while receiving treatment. The suspect was taken to a nearby medical facility by police where she was examined by a doctor and was subsequently taken to the GPHC for further treatment. She remains under police guard up top press time. An investigation has since been launched into the incident.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Defending Champs GCC win 5th NBS 2nd Division title

Defending Champs GCC win 5th NBS 2nd Division title

Oct 11, 2022

Pestano-Bell’s 68’sinflicts 74-run loss on DCC under lights By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Under a full moon on a night Muslims in Guyana celebrated Youman Nabi, GCC won its fifth GCA’s...
Read More
Maxido bestows honourary Black Belt to centurion Hilton Lewis

Maxido bestows honourary Black Belt to centurion...

Oct 11, 2022

Savory (108*), Boodie (92) lead Essequibo to comprehensive win over President’s XI

Savory (108*), Boodie (92) lead Essequibo to...

Oct 11, 2022

Inter county cricket is back and so are the fans

Inter county cricket is back and so are the fans

Oct 11, 2022

Dartmouth pummels Good Hope; Henrietta beats Tapakuma

Dartmouth pummels Good Hope; Henrietta beats...

Oct 11, 2022

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 League… Four victories recorded in the latest round

GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 League… Four...

Oct 10, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]