Foreign Service officer for one month course in India

Latest update October 11th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 11, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – The High Commission of India has announced the selection of Ms. Ornissa Gordon, a Foreign Service Officer at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation for the 69th Professional Course for Foreign Diplomats (PCFD).
This course is being held at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India for a period of one month from 3rd-28th October, 2022. In a press release, the High Commission said Ms. Gordon will be part of the 50 delegations from 50 different countries around the world who are attending this course.
Ms. Gordon made a courtesy call on the High Commissioner, H.E. Dr. KJ Srinivasa on 29th September.
PCDF courses have been restarted after a three-year gap due to the Covid-19 restrictions. The flagship Professional Course for Foreign Diplomats (PCFD), is held twice a year, is of four weeks’ duration. The objective of this course is to improve the Diplomatic skills for the selected participant and familiarize them with political, economic, social and cultural realities that sway the foreign relations. During their visits to India, the participant will also be educated on the culture and history of India.
