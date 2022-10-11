Ex-employee arrested for Kaieteur News robbery

– caught on camera with other bandits during invasion

Kaieteur News – An ex-employee of Kaieteur News is presently in custody for carrying out the brazen robbery at the newspaper’s Saffon Street office early Monday morning. Three men armed with a handgun reportedly walked into the building just after midnight and held three employees at gunpoint, robbed them of their personal belongings and carted away a safe with cash from the company’s accounts department. The employees on duty at the time were identified as two security guards and a 20-year-old graphic artist.

According to footage seen by this media house, the men pulled up in a gold-coloured Spacio. They all had on face-masks. One of them stepped out of the car first and walked into the building. He held the two security guards at gunpoint and forced them into one of the rooms, of the building and stayed there with them, while his two accomplices then walked upstairs.

The graphic artist was grabbed by the gunman after returning from a supermarket at around 00:30hrs. He recalled rapping on the door and no one came to open. The graphic artist decided to push the door and as he entered, he was grabbed by one of the bandits from behind who pointed a gun at his face and said, “Come, come!”

The gunman then reportedly relieved him of his plastic bag and was ordered to lay down next his colleagues. He recalled too that the gunman “patted them down” and relieved them of their cellular phones and other belongings. The graphic artist recounted that he heard loud thudding sounds like if persons were moving a heavy object down the staircase next to the room where they were being held captive by the gunman. The light then suddenly came off and the bandits disappeared.

Further checks made in the building later revealed that the bandits had broken into the accounts department, where they prised open one of the drawers from a desk and removed a safe from underneath. Kaieteur News Publisher, Mr. Glenn Lall is of the view that the armed robbery might be an inside job because the bandits came with a clear plan and knew where the safe was located and which draw to open.

So far, security footage has been reviewed by investigators. The men were not identifiable by face because they had on mask; however, police believe that they knew who the mastermind might be. An ex-employee is presently in custody assisting with investigations.