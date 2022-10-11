Defending Champs GCC win 5th NBS 2nd Division title

Pestano-Bell’s 68’sinflicts 74-run loss on DCC under lights

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Under a full moon on a night Muslims in Guyana celebrated Youman Nabi, GCC won its fifth GCA’s New Building Society (NBS) 40-over second division title on Sunday when they beat host DCC by 74 runs.

It was GCC’s second consecutive title under lights and the win, in DCC’s own backyard, was orchestrated by a Man-of-the-Match 68 from 70 balls with four fours and four sixes from Martin Pestano-Bell and 3-19 by Mavindra Dindyal, 3-25 from Carlos LaRose and 2-9 from Larell Parks.

Led by Pestano-Bell, who retired hurt with a pulled hamstring on 49, a 55-run sixth wicket stand between Bernard Bailey (30) and Zacky Jodha (31) and 25 from opener Deonarine Seegobin, GCC, who elected to bat, were dismissed for 219 in 38 overs.

Leg-spinner Steven Sankar followed up his 3-for in the semis with 3-19 while Dexter George, Sachin Singh and Nicholas Vanlange took two wickets each for DCC who replied with 139 in 29.5 overs.

Watched by a large gathering which included National Cricketers, Politicians, GCA officals, NBS executives and several overseas DCC supports, GCC got a 49-start before Sankar bowled Seegobin for 25 with five fours.

Dindyal (1) tried to pull a short ball from Carlton Jacques but the ball ‘got big on him’ and he was beaten for pace and taken at mid-on in the eighth over at 50-2.

After Timothy McCalmont (14) fell to George with the score was 77-4, Skipper Devon Lord (15) and Bailey took DCC to 127.

But Sankar struck twice in two balls when he removed Lord and Joshua Wade (0) to be on a hat-trick before Bailey and Jodha took the score to 181.

But when Bailey departed at 186-6 Pestano-Bell returned and reached his 50 from 60 balls three fours and two sixes before he fell to Singh.

Vanlange then sent back LaRose (12) and Stephan Williams (0) in two balls the end the innings.

When DCC began their reply under-lights, LaRose bowled Singh (1) and trapped Jaden Campbell (7) LBW to leave the home team on 20-2.

Joshua Persaud and Shamar Yearwood began ‘operation rebuild’ and Persuad hit four fours and two sixes but when was 10 away from a fifty, LaRose struck again to leave the score on 73-3.

The left-handed Yearwood was looking set on 20 before he bowled by Dindyal at 84-4.

Vanlange (13) and Jacques (13) carried the score to 102 and the demise of Jacques at 102-5 triggered a dramatic collapse with five wickets tumbling for 17 runs to leave DCC on 119-9.

Aided by some casual cricket, Daniel Mootoo, who made four from 23 balls and Kareem Whitney who hit two boundaries in 12 from 18 balls, produced a frustrating 20 runs stand before Larell Parks bowled Whitney to end the contest.

At the presentation Ceremony, GCA President Neil Barry thanked NBS for their sponsorship, congratulated GCC for ‘Coming into the Lion’s den’ and leaving with the trophy.

Also speaking was NBS’s Director Dr Nanda Gopaul who said that NBS has supported the GCA for 10 years because they are satisfied with the running of the competition.

“There is a lot of talent from what I have seen in this competition and we will continue our sponsorship of the NBS tournament for more years.

I also encourage the young players to own their own home since it easy to get a mortgage from NBS at low rates,” added Dr Gopaul.

Also present from NBS, were CEO Anil Kishun and Deputy CEO Anil Beharry.

A number of prizes were presented included Man-of-the-Match in the Final & highest score (Pestano-Bell), best bowling performance (Sankar), best Fielder (Nkosi Beaton).

The losing semi-finalists got a cheque for $5,000 each, while the winner took home the NBS Trophy and $120,000 and 15 medals and the runners-up collected a Trophy, $90,000 and 15 Medals.