Dartmouth pummels Good Hope; Henrietta beats Tapakuma

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power U17 League – Essequibo/Pomeroon FA

Kaieteur News – A helmet-trick from Dartmouth Determinators’ Martin Garraway laid the foundation for his team’s massive 9-1 thumping of Good Hope on Sunday afternoon last when play in the Essequibo Pomeroon Football Association (EPFA) leg of the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, Under-17 Intra Association League continued at the Anna Regina Community Centre Ground.

It was the second win in as many matches for the lads from Dartmouth following on the heels of their 4-1 win over Queenstown United, two weeks ago. In a match which saw the winners controlling play from start to finish, Garraway scored in the 12th, 16th, 26th and 60th minute.

He received able support from Deangelo Davidson who tucked in a double, concerting in the 56th and 62nd minute. However, opening the flood gates from as early as the 7th minute was, Sachell Marks whose hunger for goals continues. Marks had blasted a hat-trick in their opening win against Queenstown.

The other goals were scored by Anias Glasgow in the 41st minute and Orin Gittens eight minutes later. Good Hope’s consolation goal was converted by Travin Evans in the 58th minute, a shot that was fired from just outside the 18 yards box.

Sunday’s other match saw Henrietta United also notching up their second win in as many matches via a 2-0 margin over Tapakuma FC. Both goals were scored in the first half of play and came compliments of Adrian Marks in the 17th minute and Zavier Layne in the 21st, minute.

Tapakuma played much better in the second half and denied Henrietta any further goals, both goalkeepers also had a good game. Play will continue this weekend at the same venue.

Latest Points Table

Team P W L D GF GA GD Points

Dartmouth Determinators 2 2 0 0 13 2 +11 6

Henrietta United 2 2 0 0 4 1 +3 6

Tapakuma FC 2 1 1 0 3 2 +1 3

Queenstown United 1 0 1 0 1 4 -3 0

Good Hope FC 3 0 3 0 2 14 -12 0