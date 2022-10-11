Latest update October 11th, 2022 12:59 AM

$94M asphaltic road completed at Lima Sands 

Oct 11, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – Farmers and residents of Lima Sands, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are now benefitting from an asphaltic road with concrete drains, as the second phase of a road project is now fully completed.

Phase Two of the Lima Sands Road was recently completed

The contract was awarded to United Contracting Service to the tune of $94.3 million and works commenced on April 28, 2022. On Friday, DPI spoke to the Engineer from the Ministry of Public Works, Kester Hinds, who had responsibility for the project. He explained that the road measures 640 metres with a width of 6.1 metres. A concrete drain was also constructed on one side of the road.

The engineer said the road was fully completed on September 19, 2022, and is now in use. Phase one of the project was completed earlier this year. Works were carried out to the tune of $136 million. Meanwhile, Vice Chairman of Region Two, Humace Oudit said, “this road will help farmers, schoolchildren attending Lima Sands Primary and also children attending secondary school.”

The government continues to advance infrastructure development in communities, as $15.2 billion was allocated for the construction and rehabilitation of urban and community roads across the country. Additionally, $4.439 billion was set aside in the supplementary budget which was passed earlier in August, for the rehabilitation and upgrades of roads and drains countrywide. (DPI)

