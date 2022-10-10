Latest update October 10th, 2022 12:59 AM

Wins for GCC & DCC put them in last night’s final

Oct 10, 2022 Sports

NBS 40-over 2nd Division D/N Cricket

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – In matches which started in bright sunshine and concluded under lights, defending Champions GCC beat Police in low-scoring encounter at MYO, while host DCC beat MYO in Saturday Night’s GCA’s New Building Society (NBS) 40-over second division cricket semi-finals.

Jamal Major had 3-55 for MYO at DCC. (Sean Devers photo)

The Final was scheduled for last night at DCC.

Sharmar Yearwood is beaten by one that bounced and turned on Saturday at DCC. (Sean Devers photo)

In Queenstown, on a track which ‘turned Square’ and well-manicured outfield, former Guyana U-19 Leg-spinning all-rounder Steven Sankar dominated with bat and ball to power DCC to a 70-run win, despite 52 from Richard Latiff.

At the tiny MYO ground in Woolford Avenue, GCC overcame a shaky start on a treacherous track to beat Police by 44 runs despite four-wicket hauls from the Benn siblings.

At DCC, the home team amassed 309-8 off 40 overs with Sankar hitting a belligerent 72 from 27 balls decorated with four fours and eight sixes before he was last dismissed by Jamal Major.

Shamar Yearwood struck five fours and a six in 47 before he was run out at 185-6 in the 33rd over, while Sachin Singh made 44 with two fours and four sixes.

Steven Sankar followed up his 72 with 3-33 at DCC.

National youth batter Johnaton Vanlange, who also represented Guyana in Table Tennis, reached the ropes seven times in 36, while Joshua Persaud hit four fours and a six in 31, while Nkosi Beaton hammered two fours and six in 26.

The left-handed Yearwood struggled against some big turning off-breaks from Latiff as Major, who removed Singh, Persaud and Sankar, finished with 3-55.

Singh and Vanlange added 70 for the fifth wicket before Sankar and Beaton put together 59 from 26 balls for the eight-wicket.

Troy Benn took 4-21 at MYO on Saturday.

MYO started well with Latiff reaching the boundary three times and clearing it once before MYO were bowled out for 239 in 33.3 overs although Safraz Esau (35) and Ershad Ali (22) added 64 for the sixth wicket.

Chien Gittens (32) and Omesh Danram (31) also got starts but could not go on as Carlon Jacques had 3-23 before Sankar returned with the ball to take 3-33 to crown a fine day at the office.

At MYO, excellent bowling from the Benn brothers, utilizing the track from the first over with some deliveries rearing from just off a good length, to bowl out GCC for a paltry 113 in 23.5 overs.

Trevor Benn started the GCC slide and had 4-46 on Saturday at MYO. (Sean Devers photo)

Trevor Benn, who bowled seven consecutive overs in sweltering heat, took 4-46 while his brother Troy, had 4-21 and Keston Harcourt 2-18 to have GCC on the ropes as only Joshua Wade (22) and Mavindra Dindyal (19) passed 15.

But Police feared even worse being bundled out for 69 in 22 overs with left-arm spinner Skipper Devon Lord taking 4-13, Lord got support from Stephon Wilson who captured 2-28.

