Tuschen, Mocha Police Stations to cost $177M

Latest update October 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News –
– $48M more for ‘infrastructural works’ on two newly completed stations
The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued invitation for bids for the construction of two Police Stations at the total estimated cost of $177 million.
According to an advisement, the Ministry is looking for contractors for five projects. The first project is for the casting of the compound of the Senior Police Officers’ living quarters. This building was recently completed at a cost of $45 million.
The second and third projects are for the construction of Tuschen Police Station which is estimated to cost $91 million and for the construction of Mocha Police Station at the cost of $86 million.
Moreover, the $59 million Ruimveldt Police Station and $65 million Providence Police Station were recently completed but according to the advertisement, the Government is looking for contractors for ‘infrastructural works’ on the two stations at the estimated cost of $22 and $26 million respectively. The Government of Guyana had allocated $1 billion for the construction and rehabilitation of several police stations countrywide in this year’s budget.
