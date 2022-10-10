GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers U18 League… Four victories recorded in the latest round

Golden Grove continue to lead

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, four teams reigned triumphant as the Petra organized GuyOil/Tradewind Tankers Under-18 Schools Football League continued at the Ministry of Education Ground.

The first to taste victory was North Ruimveldt, followed by Christianburg/Wismar Secondary School (CWSS), then President’s College and finally, Golden Grove.

This means that Golden Grove have now jumped to 10 points on the board, while President’s College still occupy second place with 10 points, but have an inferior goal difference to Golden Grove’s.

CWSS are still in third after climbing to nine points while North Ruimveldt are now on seven points and Cummings Lodge sit in fifth with five points. Dolphin have not progressed from two points while West Ruimveldt have not moved from one point and Friendship still sit in the cellar with no points on the board.

Yesterday action saw North Ruimveldt commence the day with a dominant 5 – 1 win over Friendship. Bryan Wharton led with goals in the 18th and 22nd minutes while a goal each when to Jevon Pluck (14’), Josiah Joseph (27’) and Jeremiah Moore (50th). The opposition’s lone goal was scored by Randy Springer in the 50th minute.

Match 14 of the League went the way of the Linden side, that prevailed 3 – 0 against a struggling Dolphin unit. A goal each from Krishtian Lewis (32’), Kelvin Hintzen (50’) and Daniel Adolph (69’) was enough to give CWSS a comfortable win.

The League’s second place holder, President’s College, continue to produce tidy performances in their undefeated run. Yesterday’s encounter against West Ruimveldt just needed Juan Moses’ (21’) lone goal to keep President’s College in the top bracket of the League, as they needled the opposition.

In the day’s final match, Golden Grove made light work of Cummings Lodge with a 2 – 0 result. The no nonsense League leader was led by a double from Kelvin Richardson (13’, 50’) as they claimed their third win of the tournament from four matches.

The League continues on Sunday, October 16, with another four matches at the same venue.