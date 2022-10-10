Fire destroys REO house in Berbice

Latest update October 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 10, 2022 News
Kaieteur News – A fire Sunday morning destroyed the building which housed the Regional Executive Officer for Region No.6, Narindra Persaud.
The Guyana Fire Service and the Regional Democratic Council electrical team are currently on the ground conducting investigations as it relates to what may have started the blaze. The REO during an interview at the scene, told reporters that he left home on Saturday around 09:30hrs for Georgetown and all was well. However, he received a call Sunday morning informing him that the building was on fire. The building is state-owned but everything in the house belonged to Persaud. He could not give an estimate of his losses, although noting that his gadgets, laptops, furniture, television, microwave, and more were all destroyed.
Persaud said that the police are currently questioning the security guard that was on duty in an effort to understand what may have occurred. He also mentioned that approximately two weeks ago there was a voltage fluctuation and he had contacted the Guyana Power and Light and the electrical team from the RDC to conduct an assessment.
Meanwhile, officer in charge for fire in Berbice, Clive McDonald told reporters that fire fighters received a call around 07:45hrs that the REO’s residence was on fire. He said two fire tenders responded and shortly after a third. An investigation is underway.
