Entries close yesterday for Bush Lot United Horserace meet

Kaieteur News – With the horseracing season back on stream another major horserace meet is set for Sunday, October 16th 2022.

This time the venue will be the Bush Lot United Turf Club at Sea View Park, Bush Lot, West Coast Berbice.

Eight races are listed for the day with close to $6M in cash and trophies up for grabs in the day’s proceedings. Over 50 horses have taken entry just before the close yesterday with a number of feature races listed on the day’s card. Events for animals classified E, H, 3yrs and 2yrs old being the top billings.

The Feature race however, will be for horses classified ‘E’ and lower with the animals set to cover a distance of 6F. The winner is set to take home $1M and trophy compliments of Banks DIH Limited.

The horses classified H and lower will be racing for a top prize of $400,000 and trophy also over 6Furlongs which incidentally is the distance for all of the races.

The event for three year old Guyana and West Indies Bred horses will see the winner running away with $350,000 and trophy.

There is $300,000 and trophy available for the winner of the Guyana Bred two year old event.

The race for J class horses has a pole position taking of $275,000 and trophy.

There is an event for horses classified K class, 4 years old and over for a winner’s money of the $250,000 and trophy.

There are two races for L class horses. The first is for animals classified L open, 4 years old and over which will see the winner pocketing $225,000 and trophy.

The final event is for those L class horses that haven’t won an event for 2022. The animals will be competing for a winning purse of $200,000 and trophy.

Banks DIH Limited and its subsidiaries are the main sponsor on board so far with others such as Guinness, XM Rum, Smirnoff Vodka and Johnny Walker being on board. Top individual performers will be presented with trophies and cash incentives.

Race time is 12:30hrs. (Samuel Whyte)