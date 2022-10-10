Cricket Carnival Complaints

Dear Editor,

Reference is made to multiple missives critiquing ‘Cricket Carnival’. No doubt the carnival was appealing to some folks, and it is their right to engage in revelry as it is the right of others to critique and condemn it. In our moderately conservative society, the lewd, lascivious, desultory, debauchery, vulgar behaviour on display at ‘Cricket Carnival’ is not a norm and not accepted across the board as say in neighbouring Trinidad or Brazil. There are still some aspects of decent public entertainment left in Guyana.

As I travelled across communities and conversed with Guyanese in person and on the phone in Guyana and in the diaspora, there was and is widespread condemnation of some aspects of the ‘Cricket Carnival’ entertainment. It was described as not family oriented, loose behaviour, unwholesome, and immoral. Guyanese complained that traditional, family oriented local culture or entertainment was ignored or marginalized. Foreign cultural practices were on display. I was at a ‘Chutney and Duck Curry’ Competition and lime two weeks earlier in Leonora and it was very family oriented and decent entertainment. I was in Trinidad last week after the Guyana ‘Cricket Carnival’ fete. Trinis were laughing at us for mimicking aspects of lewdness that they long wanted to disown and dump. Some in Guyana want to embrace and institutionalize it.

The bacchanalia, nudity (scantily clad women that you can see their private parts), gyrating, back balling, wining, and juking against each other, was appealing to some but was largely condemned by adults and religious folks. The bawdy behaviour was displayed in full public view of minors and strong families who had come for a night of decent entertainment. To think that the State would fund such an activity was considered as unacceptable by many. They ask: Would the Ministry of Culture give funding or sponsor a traditional form of wholesome, family oriented classical entertainment of music and dance?

These are certain behaviour that are not acceptable by a majority of the population. Unfortunately, the ‘Cricket Carnival’ happened at a time when Hindus were observing the holiest period in their faith similar to Ramadan and Lent. The public lewdness disrespected their faith and even moreso when trucks (floats) with loud music and noise passed in front of mandirs without consideration for the mantras (and bhajans) being offered by Pandits and worshippers inside. Clearly, it is a disrespect of the peoples’ faith. The State and their sponsored trucks (floats) should have been more sensitive. Government supporters have not been pleased with such behaviour; they condemned the crude naughtiness on display. People’s fun activities cannot be outlawed or restricted. Such revelry should be in a confined space especially when financed by the State and during religious observances. It was also denigrating to females. Why aren’t they and Community Elders publicly speaking out rather than complaining to me to take up their cause in the media! It is noted that no religious organisation, not even a Hindu body during the Hindus holiest month, has spoken out against the vulgarity. As a Cultural Activist complained to me, if such behaviour is left unchecked, and if the moralists don’t speak out, if Religious Leaders don’t voice their views publicly, traditional classical culture will be further undermined.

I am a very good student of history. I earned a PhD in it. I don’t forget certain things. I remember well that the last time there was lewd, lascivious, denigrating, gyrating, almost nude entertainment, voters rebelled. Eventually, there was a change in Government. Would history be repeated? Apparently, Politicians and Political Leaders don’t learn from history. As George Santayana, Arnold Toynbee, and other eminent Historians penned, those who forget historical experiences are doomed to repeat events. People keep doing the same thing again and again even when it is a failure. No lesson learned!

Yours truly,

Vishnu Bisram