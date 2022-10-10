Cane Cutter in custody for brutally chopping villager during argument

Kaieteur News – Police have arrested a Cane Cutter of Rose Hall Town, East Berbice Corentyne after he chopped his fellow villager about his body during an argument on Friday last.

Currently hospitalised in a serious condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital is Lawrence Rodriques, 56, of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice. According to information provided by the police, the victim removed a bicycle from the suspect’s yard and it resulted in a heated argument. The suspect then armed himself with a cutlass as the man was heading out of the yard with the bicycle and confronted him. He dealt the victim a chop and he fell to the ground. The incident which was caught on video showed the victim on the ground screaming in pain as he held the bicycle in front of him to protect himself while the suspect was firing chops and hurling expletives at him.

All of this happened in the full view of villagers who failed to intervene. The victim was taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital and admitted in serious condition. Kaieteur News was told by a villager that the suspect had borrowed the bicycle and a pressure pot from the victim. The victim showed up to uplift his belongings when the suspect attacked him. An investigation is underway.