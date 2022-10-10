Callender wins U1400 category in Barbados Women’s Tournament

Latest update October 12th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 10, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Jessica Callender represented Guyana in the Annual Margaret Prince Memorial Women’s Rapid Tournament online, where she tied for the top spot in the Under-1400 rated division alongside Barbadian Alesha Lovell.
The tournament, hosted by the Barbados Chess Federation’s Women’s Sub-Committee, was held on October 1st – 2nd 2022. The event attracted 26 participants from ten countries – Antigua & Barbuda, Aruba, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Guyana, Jamaica, Martinique, Netherland Antilles, Suriname and Trinidad.
While Callender shares the top spot for Best U1400, she also finished 10th overall. This is an improvement on last year’s Inaugural event where she placed 15th in the seven-round tournament.
She won her matches against Philana Johnson, Shanelyh Fabias, Alexandra Kumar and Kayla Martin.
Callender is recently coming off an exceptional performance at this year’s FIDE Chess Olympiad where she was one of the top scorers on Guyana’s Women’s team and also earned her conditional Women’s Candidate Master (WCM) title.
Guyana’s Ciel Clement, a 13 year old up-and-coming player, made a stellar performance in the tournament as well finishing 18th overall. The youngster from Region 6 impressively won the women’s division of the National U14 Rapid Open Tournament just a few months prior.
Oct 12, 2022Guyana secure two bronze in boxing By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – After failing to reach the medal rounds in their respective singles events, Guyana’s table tennis players will now shift...
Oct 12, 2022
Oct 12, 2022
Oct 12, 2022
Oct 12, 2022
Oct 12, 2022
Kaieteur News – Someone published a letter in the Kaieteur News on me titled, “Freddie Kissoon speaks for himself... more
Kaieteur News – Mark Twain is reported to have said that if you pick up a starving dog and feed him, he will not bite... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – As we meet at this 52nd Regular Session of the General Assembly of the Organisation... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]