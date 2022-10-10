Body of man found at Palmyra

Kaieteur News – The body of a man of African descent was discovered at the back of the Ansa Mcal Complex at Palmyra Village, East Canje Berbice last Friday.

The discovery was made on Friday, October 7, 2022. Kaieteur News understands that the body was discovered in a crouched position and was clad in a green three quarter pants with a light green shirt between a clump of grass. Police were subsequently informed and on examining the body the realized that t was in an advanced state of decomposition. The body is presently at the Arokium Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem.