‘Always available to represent my County’ says Barnwell

‘Role has changed from when I started 15 years ago’

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – During the 2021 Regional Super50 Christopher Barnwell scored 183 runs from six innings while scoring his only Regional 50-over century; a magnificent 107.

However, the 35-year-old was not considered for the First-Class team this season but was told that the selectors looking to ‘blood’ some younger play for ‘Red Ball’ cricket but could still play an important role in the upcoming Regional.

So he was not surprised to be selected for the Demerara team due to performance with the bat the last time.

“Given my previous 50-over form and my experience, I expected to be picked and I intend to do well with both bat and bowling.

I’m always available and ready to represent my Country, once selected,” stated the batting All-Rounder, who has a century and 10 fifties and 31 wickets from 66 List ‘A’ matches.

Barnwell has played 61 First-Class games and has two hundreds and 12 fifties with a highest score of 148 and 85 wickets including three five-wicket hauls with a best of 6-78.

Barnwell, who has played six ODIs, stated that his strength is his ability to play the situations and maintain a healthy scoring rate.

For the year, very few First Division games were played here but the DCC right-hander said that not playing first division for a long time in Guyana did not affect him, since he managed to get some game time in USA.

Barnwell started at the Regional 50-over level in November 2008 when Guyana opposed CCC while he began his First-Class career against the Leewards in February 2009.

“I will always enjoy the game, until I’m ready to retire while my role in the game is much different than 15 years ago when I was one of the young players in the team then.

Now 15 years later, being one of the senior players in the team, I will have a key role to play in helping my team win and share information with the young players,” said Barnwell who has the most First Division hundreds in GCA cricket.

“I’m a genuine all-rounder, I just don’t bowl as much as I use to before,” said Barnwell who played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013.

Barnwell who represents Atlanta in the USA said the standard of cricket in the USA is on the rise. A lot of players from all over the world going to play tournaments there will only make the game develop faster in the USA.