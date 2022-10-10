Allicock through to semis, Lewis fails to advance

– Amsterdam in semi-finals action today

Kaieteur News – It was a bitter-sweet day for Guyanese boxers at the South American Games in Paraguay, with Keevin Allicock advancing to the 57kg semi-finals, while Colin Lewis exited at the Quarter-Finals of the men’s Lightweight category.

Ironically, both boxers earned bronze at the games in 2018, however, this time around, things were different.

Allicock made certain he found a place on the podium following his Unanimous Decision win over Peru’s Darwin Perez yesterday.

The Olympian was clinical in his fight, leaving nothing to chance, taking into consideration his string of unfortunate results recently at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

Allicock, who fights out of the Forgotten Youth Foundation Gym, was flawless in the ring, winning each round on all five judges’ scorecards.

The Albouystown resident will now face Colombia’s Jean Carlos Pachito who had the better of Chile’s Hector Cerda in their encounter.

Like Desmond Amsterdam, Allicock is certain of at least bronze. But, the 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games silver medallist had told Kaieteur News that he’s looking to better his 2018 performance at the games where he was beaten in the semi-finals.

Things didn’t go according to plan for Lewis in his men’s lightweight clash against Peru’s Leodan Savoy.

Lewis, a member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), went down via Split Decision; three of the five judges scored the fight in favour of Savoy in a bout that had fireworks from start to finish.

Meanwhile, Amsterdam will face Argentina’s Benjamin Grimaux in the men’s welterweight semi-finals today.

Amsterdam earned his place in the semis after picking up a Unanimous Decision win over Diego Mejia of Venezuela.

The GDF Sergeant, in April, competing at the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Elite Championship, became the first Guyanese boxer to medal at the tournament, following his performance which saw him finishing with a bronze. (Rawle Toney)