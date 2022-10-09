Sport Ministry to construct table tennis training facility

– estimated to cost $49M

Kaieteur News – Having received some $3.2 billion in this year’s budget for the continued development of sport in the country, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is preparing to spend some of its allocation to facilitate the construction of a table tennis training facility.

Since table tennis is said to be one of the country’s important sports, this facility the Ministry revealed is estimated to cost $49 million. During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), a total of 13 contractors have bid to execute the construction.

Also, NPTAB revealed, that the Guyana National Bureau of Standards is looking to build a sub-office in Region Nine for an estimated cost of $6 million, which only two contractors bid for.

