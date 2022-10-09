Latest update October 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Sport Ministry to construct table tennis training facility

Oct 09, 2022

– estimated to cost $49M

Kaieteur News – Having received some $3.2 billion in this year’s budget for the continued development of sport in the country, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is preparing to spend some of its allocation to facilitate the construction of a table tennis training facility.

Since table tennis is said to be one of the country’s important sports, this facility the Ministry revealed is estimated to cost $49 million. During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), a total of 13 contractors have bid to execute the construction.

Also, NPTAB revealed, that the Guyana National Bureau of Standards is looking to build a sub-office in Region Nine for an estimated cost of $6 million, which only two contractors bid for.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Construction of table tennis training facility – National Racquet Centre

 

Office of the President

IAST – rehabilitation of eastern boundary fence

 

IAST- rehabilitation of parking area

 

IAST – repairs and painting of IAST main stores, workshop, biodiesel area, plastic line area

 

Guyana Energy Agency

Supply and delivery of stand-alone street lamps for the GEA

 

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation

Repairs to multi-purpose buildings roofing

 

Guyana Civil Aviation Authority

Upgrade of communication, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management systems – hardware and software.

 

Guyana National Bureau of Standards

Construction of GNBS sub-office in Region Nine

