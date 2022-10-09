Sport Ministry to construct table tennis training facility

Latest update October 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 09, 2022 News
– estimated to cost $49M
Kaieteur News – Having received some $3.2 billion in this year’s budget for the continued development of sport in the country, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport is preparing to spend some of its allocation to facilitate the construction of a table tennis training facility.
Since table tennis is said to be one of the country’s important sports, this facility the Ministry revealed is estimated to cost $49 million. During the recent opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), a total of 13 contractors have bid to execute the construction.
Also, NPTAB revealed, that the Guyana National Bureau of Standards is looking to build a sub-office in Region Nine for an estimated cost of $6 million, which only two contractors bid for.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Construction of table tennis training facility – National Racquet Centre
Office of the President
IAST – rehabilitation of eastern boundary fence
IAST- rehabilitation of parking area
IAST – repairs and painting of IAST main stores, workshop, biodiesel area, plastic line area
Guyana Energy Agency
Supply and delivery of stand-alone street lamps for the GEA
Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation
Repairs to multi-purpose buildings roofing
Guyana Civil Aviation Authority
Upgrade of communication, navigation, surveillance and air traffic management systems – hardware and software.
Guyana National Bureau of Standards
Construction of GNBS sub-office in Region Nine
Oct 09, 2022– Entertaining matches highlight Petra/COURTS Pee Wee opening By Rawle Toney Kaieteur News – The opening day of the COURTS Pee Wee football tournament was nothing short of excitement,...
Oct 09, 2022
Oct 09, 2022
Oct 09, 2022
Oct 09, 2022
Oct 09, 2022
Kaieteur News – I have known Professor Percy Hintzen since my student days at UG. I regard him as the best sociologist... more
Kaieteur News – Glenn Lall has done a most interesting Tik Tok video. In that presentation, he raised an important... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – On September 23, at the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly,... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]