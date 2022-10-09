Senior Inter-county is back… bowls off today

– All matches to be live streamed

Kaieteur News – The much anticipated return of the Men’s Senior Inter-county after a more than five-year absence is set to commence today when Berbice take on Demerara at Bourda and Essequibo faces the GCB President’s XI at Everest.

Demerara has named a strong squad led by Guyana Harpy Eagles Captain, Leon Johnsonwith a very strong batting line-up as most of the battershave regional experience.

West Indies opener Chanderpaul Hemraj, in-form batter Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach and experienced Guyana batter Christopher Barnwell are all expected to put sizeable scores on the board.Economical left-arm spinner, Ashmead Nedd is expected to spearhead the bowling department with support from leg-spinner Steven Sankar and off-spinner Richie Looknauth,.Ronaldo Ali-Mohamed andQumar Torrington should take care of the fast bowling.

Essequibo will be led by experienced left arm spinner Antony Adams while West Indies pacer Keemo Paul will spearhead the bowling with support from national pacer Ronsford Beaton and skipper Adams. Talented wicketkeeper batsman Kemol Savory will lead the batting department with support expected from Kevon Boodie and left hander Ricardo Adams.Boodie is the onlyEssequibianbatter to have scored a double century in senior inter-county 50 overs.

The GCB President’s XI will be led byexperienced opener Trevon Griffith withtalentedWest Indies under-19 opening batter Matthew Nanduas Griffith’s deputy

MarvendraDindyal who, along with Rampertab Ramnauth, scored centuries for Guyana in this years’ CWI RegionalU-19 three-day tournament, former national U-19 batter Garfield Benjamin, Kwesi Mickle and wicketkeeper Ricardo Peters will spearhead the batting line-up.

National senior team standby Shamar Joseph is expected to lead the bowling.

Talented off-spinner Jonathan Rampersaud (leading wicket-taker Regional U-19 tournament)fellow off-spinner Kwesi Micklealong with left-arm spinners Akini Adams and Raj Nanan. Joshua Jones will offer pace support.

Veerasammy Permaul will lead a strong Berbice team which includes West Indies players; Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie and Kevin Sinclair.

Guyana Warriors Captain Hetmyer is expected to dominate at this level. He should be supported by Jonathan Foo, Kevlon Anderson, National ‘keeper Anthony Bramble, Shepherd, Permaul, the two Sinclair’s (Junior and Kevin), Motie and Pestano are all expected to contribute with the bat.

Windies player Shepherd will spearhead a bowling attack comprising National pacers Nial Smith and Pestano and spinners Permaul, Motie, Kevin Sinclair and Junior Sinclair.