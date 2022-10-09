Sanctity of contract

Kaieteur News – Life itself is a shifting, changing, passing reality. Life is not permanent. Even stones wear away with the march of time, they crumble. If what was originally set as stone can flake away, fragment by fragment, and oftentimes in a collapsing heap, then so can all other things. Nothing is written in stone, not a single thing is set in stone, nothing once said to be made of the unbreakable steel of stone stands forever, past its appointed time. This is where we at this publication are with this contract written in our blood, constructed out of our sinews, prospering from our sorrows. It must go, this vile contract must go.

Not one Guyanese should want to hear anymore about this abomination about sanctity of contract, which is itself a criminal repugnance. The mere existence of this 2016 ExxonMobil contract is a red flag mocking our manhood, womanhood, and nationhood. It is the work of an army of men with the minds of piratical foreign exploiters, crooked national betrayers, and all those local conspirators who rush to kneel and bow at its altar.

There is nothing sacred about the ExxonMobil 2016 oil contract. The ExxonMobil contract has no sanctity in its contents, its many criminal parts. It is an evil wind that poisons the people of this land when our billions of barrels fill the covetous eyes and diseased hearts of both aiding and abetting Guyanese and predatory Americans. This 2016 ExxonMobil oil contract has no standing in our eyes; therefore, it must not stand. It is of too little value to Guyanese. It was concocted and crafted and perpetuated in trickery, secrecy, and by men who are nothing but dirty. Those men who stand up today and talk about sanctity of contract stand as the best example of the hustling, groveling class.

Our politicians grovel too much under the heel of the plunderers and pillagers from ExxonMobil and their companions, this new group of gangsters, robber barons. The worst of America come here to raid and takeaway the best of Guyana, and they call it sanctity of contract. Guyanese, what about some angry voices? Guyanese, what of pride? Guyanese, how about some backbone, some courage, and some simple truths?

The first truth is that our politicians and governments sell us out, join with foreigners to bleed us blind. The foreigners tear the riches away; they wrench the children from this nation’s womb; they steal the future. And then they bury us with a legion of local louses rushing forward with what is nothing but defending, glossing over, and prettying up, those who paralyze our promise, diminish our hopes, and endanger our existence. Locals are not the worst of sellout, those talking about the sanctity of contract, but among the foulest ever found anywhere.

When circumstances change, people change, they must change. Visions and outlooks are adjusted with intervening actions take centre stage. It is what is more beneficial to an aggrieved party when developments make what is lived with unacceptable, even torturous, definitely not in keeping with human self-respect. Sports stars break contracts; entertainers have done so, in a changing marketplace. Countries come up with, and carve out, the rationales for breaking binding treaties. Not too long ago, the British did so with Brexit. So, what of Guyana, why is Guyana not thinking similarly?

As matters currently rest, contract sanctity in the minds and from the mouths of politicians in both the PPP/C Government and Coalition Opposition is more sacred than our parliament, our constitution, even our sovereignty. In substance, the sanctity of this criminal contract subjugates our powers of governance to the yoke of corporate dictates. This cannot be, and must not be, what our sovereignty, political leadership, and governing power is compressed into, as can be interpreted from the words and postures of leaders across the local political stage. This is unacceptable, degrading, and enraging, and it has lasted too long.

It is either that the contract and all its sanctified provisions that insult Guyanese be cast into the sea or all of our present crop of politicians be cast out of office. It is time to confront this monstrosity of sanctity of contract once and for all.