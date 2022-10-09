Ramps Logistics’ licence could have been pulled

– their actions have ramifications for cost oil – GRA Boss

Kaieteur News – Following the institution of 10 charges by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) against Ramps Logistics Guyana for false declarations, the company with Trinidadian roots has categorically stated that such a move has no legal leg to stand on.

The company, in a statement to the media, explained that all of its imports are duty free since it works for major oil companies which enjoy blanket tax waivers thus there has been no loss of revenue to the State.

While the company holds that view, GRA Commissioner General, Godfrey Statia said evidence gathered by its officers was carefully considered as such, the charges were laid in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts against Ramps.

Without divulging details of the evidence considered by his investigators, Statia said the importation licences for the company could have been pulled under Section 204P of the Customs Act. “Instead of resorting to that measure, I gave the company the opportunity to defend itself as well as the benefit of the doubt. Before executing such action, I would consider the impact it would have had on their clients,” expressed Statia.

He was keen to note that he deals with all matters in a fair and consistent manner hence explanations are always solicited.

“They are saying whatever they import using blanket tax waivers from oil companies is therefore tax neutral. I will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that GRA has a credible case because what they did has ramifications for cost oil and adherence with obligations as brokers and logistics operators,” the tax chief said.

Kaieteur News previously reported that the Law Enforcement and Investigation Division of the authority was probing Ramps Logistics Guyana for abusing blanket tax waivers granted for the importation of goods to be used by Stabroek Block operator, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), and its subcontractors.

Key documents seen by Kaieteur News stated that LEID was in possession of information that Ramps in certain instances made declarations that were inconsistent with its invoices. In this regard, the division had cited a case on December 13, 2019, where it checked a shipment of goods consigned to EEPGL where Ramps Logistics Incorporated was listed as the declarant.

The LEID report reads, “The said declaration was deemed false since the quantity of the goods declared was inconsistent with the information stated on the invoice. The said act constituted a breach of Sections 217 (1) (a) and 219 of the Customs Act, Chapter 82: 01, respectively. In the said matter, the Commissioner General (Godfrey Statia) in accordance with Section 271 of the Customs Act, Chapter 82:01, invoked his discretionary power and waived the proposed compensation of $500,000 for the acts committed.” The report further noted that Commissioner General Godfrey Statia also directed that the company be advised that should there be a recurrence of this nature, strict penalties would be imposed.

The document at this point went on to state that LEID was conducting an investigation based on information received that Ramps Logistics Guyana Inc., “continues to falsely declare consignments under the guise that same is being imported for Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited and its subsidiaries/subcontractors using their blanket tax exemption letter when in fact, same is being imported for other persons.”

Kaieteur News understands that Ramps was also a few months ago, fined $20M for shipping items out of Guyana to Trinidad without having the vessel used, properly inspected. GRA seemed particularly disturbed by this case since specific instructions were issued for the vessel to await inspection but said instructions were never acknowledged. GRA was therefore unable to determine independently the quantity of items that left these shores. The said items were sold to Ramps by EEPGL.