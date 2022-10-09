Orealla – an accommodating indigenous community

Village Focus

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – Situated along the Corentyne River, some 53 kilometres south of Crabwood Creek and approximately 80 kilometres away from Skeldon, Upper Corentyne, is the prestine and tranquil indigenous community of Orealla.

Travelling to the community can be done either by boat or plane. These days, there is an active speedboat and passenger boat service that operates weekly and it takes just over an hour to get there. There is a dock where the boats moor, giving easy access to the village.

However, many years ago, travelling by larger boats was the norm but it took hours to reach to the village from Skeldon.

Whatever means you take to get there, once you arrive, you are certain to see a community bursting with rich indigenous culture. The people of this enthralling community are friendly, hardworking and very close-knitted.

You are sure to find an abundance of fruit trees, hilly and sandy walkways, and quite a few houses made from wood and zinc. Especially alluring, owing to its immeasurable flora and fauna, the community can easily be listed as a tourist destination and, indeed, it has left many a visitor in awe over the years. Just a short stretch away from is its sister indigenous community, Siparuta, which is sparsely populated.

Another interesting fact about Orealla is that it is populated by multiple tribes including: Arawak, Wapishana, Macushi, Carib and Warraus. But of recent, quite a few non-indigenous folks have been opting to call Orealla home too.

Like other indigenous communities, Orealla is governed by a Toshao who is supported by councillors. Together, they are expected to make developmental decisions for the community.

Residents, this publication understands, are known to plant fruits, primarily pineapple, ground provisions and rear livestock. Their produce are utilised right in the community or sold at the Skeldon Market. Logging and fishing activities are common in the community. What is noticeable, too, is that despite its development with a modern touch, the people are still extremely rooted in their traditional ways and do so proudly. Embracing their indigenous ways is one of the many things that they are admired for.

In the village, you can find the Orealla Police Station, the primary and nursery schools, a newly constructed ICT hub, a radio station, a health centre, a community benab, shops, a guest house, among other business places.

However, some of the most interesting sites to visit in Orealla include the Haiwabo Creek, Mora Point, White Hill, Chalk Hill, Waramuni Point and Mango Landing. One of the major activities is bird watching. Also, you can get a chance to see the traditional making of cassava bread, farine, piwari and even more being done by the locals. As the modern and traditional cultures mix, Orealla is fast becoming a melting pot of cultures.

Just recently, the Indigenous residents celebrated heritage day and there was much dancing and other forms of entertainment along with other activities that were enjoyed by all.