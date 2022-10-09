N/A man hospitalised with serious chop wounds

Latest update October 9th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 09, 2022 News
– cane harvester in custody
Kaieteur News – Police have arrested a cane harvester of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, East Berbice, after he chopped his fellow villager about his body during an argument they had on Friday.
Currently hospitalised in a serious condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital is Lawrence Rodrigues, 56, of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice.
According to police, the victim entered the suspect’s yard on Friday and tried to remove a bicycle and this spurred a heated argument between the two. The suspect armed himself with a cutlass as the victim was heading out of the yard with the bicycle, and confronted him. The suspect began chopping Rodrigues who fell to the ground.
In a video of the incident seen by this publication, the victim was seen on the ground screaming in pain as he held the bicycle in front of him to shield himself as the suspect continued to fire chops and hurl expletives at him. There were villagers and passersby looking on but none intervened.
The victim was eventually taken to the Port Mourant Public Hospital and later transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.
Kaieteur News was told by a villager that the suspect had borrowed the bicycle and a pressure pot from the victim. However, when the victim showed up to uplift his belongings the suspect attacked him.
An investigation is underway.
