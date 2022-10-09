Hear me out! The Inter-County championship is showing the GCB’s ineptitude

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – With the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) hosting its first Inter-County 50-overs tournament since 2014, one would think that more pomp and flair would’ve gone into the competition. But no!

Also, with Guyanese still on a high after a successful hosting of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) play-offs and finals, one would think the GCB would put emphasis on marketing the Inter-County 50-over tournament, to keep the attention on the game. But no!

The tournament bowls off on Monday, with Berbice taking on Demerara at the Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) Ground, while over at Everest, Essequibo will do battle with the President’s XI. Both matches will bowl off simultaneously at 9:00am.

Before I go on, let me say, I am not a cricket journalist. In fact, I’ve written one report on a cricket match in my almost 18-year career as a sports journalist.

Truth is, cricket has never been a passion of mine enough to understand the field placing and other rules and aspects of the game.

However, my love for sports journalists started with watching and listening to James Lampley, Bob Costas and Bryant Gumbel. They had some of the most riveting investigative journalism pieces, especially Gumbel on HBO’s Real Sports.

Locally, I wouldn’t miss pieces written by Steve Ninvalle (now the Director of Sports) and Duane Fowler as they take associations to task, highlighting the issues affecting sports in Guyana, while also giving credit where it’s due.

So it is obvious that I hold a heavy, balanced and unbiased pen, much like the people I strived to emulate along my journey.

About 95% of what goes on in sports happens administratively and my primary coverage of sports is centred around what happens off the field or pitch.

Cricket in Guyana trumps almost all other sports, soaking up unmatched attention at any-given time of the year.

The Guyana Cricket Board, past or present, received many labels on their ability to properly market the game.

However, much was expected by the current administration, headed by businessman Bissoondyal Singh.

It’s no secret that the GCB, especially right now, do not like being criticised. I’ve seen instances where my colleagues would highlight shortcomings of the Board and rather than address the legitimate issues, the GCB responds with a letter from their attorney.

Not sure if it’s a move to muzzle the media, but the threats are idle after media houses refuse to fall prey.

GCB DROPPED THE BALL

In 2015, under Cricket Guy Inc. (CGI) the Local Franchise League was introduced, ultimately ending Inter-County which has been around probably since the establishment of the GCB.

This year’s Inter-County will feature the crème de la crème of Guyanese cricketers.

Berbice, on paper with the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Nial Smith, the two Sinclairs (Junior and Kevin), Gudakesh Motie and Jonathan Foo, is the pre-tournament favourite.

Apart from Leon Johnson (Captain), Demerara will feature Chanderpaul Hemraj, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, Christopher Barnwell and left-arm spinner Ashmead Nedd.

West Indies fast bowler Keemo Paul and wicketkeeper/batsman Kemol Savory are a part of the Essequibo line up.

The GCB failed at putting together a solid marketing plan, or any plans at all, that would allow for people to support the Inter-County championship.

I remember just a week ago, on Facebook, asking folks why they do not support the local cricket tournaments and teams as they do the CPL and the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Everyone stated that they’re usually unaware of when the tournaments are being played, while some pointed out that cricket, other than the CPL lacks marketing.

With the calibre of players available to compete for their respective boards this year, the GCB should’ve devised a plan that would allow for cricket fans to support.

The GCB listed GCC ground as a venue for the finals on October 16; a clear indication that they’re not serious about having the public attend these matches. Why not the Guyana National Stadium?

Let’s just say Berbice and Demerara, the two strongest teams in the championship, are pitted against each other in the finals, where at GCC will the GCB accommodate fans who would want to see some of the West Indies best talent on show?

Ineptitude – a word which is regrettable to use in how the GCB is handling the affairs of the game, taking into consideration the highly respectable and successful individuals that make-up the Executive committee.