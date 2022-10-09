Guyana gets two more qualified Umpires

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – On October 1, Guyana got two more qualified cricket Umpires when the Berbice pair of Abbas Hussain and Ingram Johnson passed their WICUA level 3 practical and oral exams.

The 35-year-old Hussain, who hails from number 78 Village in Corentyne, Berbice, got a passing grade of 89.28, while the 57-year-old Johnson, from Trafalgar (#29) village, West Coast Berbice, received 87.28.

Hussain, a Motorcycle Mechanic, became interested in Umpiring since growing up and he has had a love for cricket. He umpired his first match on August 8, 2020 at Albion.

Hussain stands in cricket in Berbice from Junior to senior first division and feels that the LBW decision is the hardest to make, because it’s a split-second decision.

“I think more resources and resource persons are needed in the Umpiring fraternity. I also hope the players can show self-discipline when things go against you and most of all, know the laws of cricket and not just playing the game,” said Hussain, who loves sports and recreation.

He thanked Umpires Mokan and Moses along with the entire Berbice Umpiring Association.

Meanwhile, Johnson has been employed with Republic Bank for over 26 years and played club cricket in Berbice for many years.

“I always loved the game and always liked to be involved with the game. I took up umpiring with encouragement from the late Joseph Simon about five years ago.

“The hardest and most controversial decision to make is obviously LBW. The main reason being that no batter is ever satisfied with the umpire’s decision so thank God for the technology although some people questions that too.

I will always adjudicate with impartiality and use of the laws of the game. To err is human, and so the technology assists the umpires when necessary which is good for the game and everyone involved,” said Johnson.

“Concentration for six hours is not hard but it requires focus, mental discipline and love for what you do. I love umpiring for being in the game, maintaining discipline, upholding the laws of the game and last but not least, giving back to society by guiding the up and coming youths,” Johnson, the older and mature of the two, explained.

“More umpires are needed in our country and this (passing the exam) will boost our team of officials when necessary. Most of the country’s best cricketers come from Berbice so too should the umpires and we mean to maintain and improve on that.

The game is governed by laws of which disciplinary sanctions, penalties etc. will be imposed if players are guilty of any offenses,” added Johnson.

“I thank God for life so that I could be able to do what I love, my colleagues who supported and encouraged and guided me through the years, the various cricket administrations and cricketers who gave me opportunities to officiate and of course my family and friends,” Johnson concluded.

The Guyana Cricket Umpires Council (GCUC) congratulated the two Umpires on their successful exams.