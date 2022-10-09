Gobin Persaud Memorial T20 Tournament… Belle Vue whip Lochan Stars, McGill Superstars gain walkover

– Round two begins today

By John Ramsingh

Kaieteur News – Recent favourable weather has permitted the resumption of the inaugural Gobin Persaud Memorial Twenty/20 Tournament for teams along the West Bank of Demerara. Last Sunday the action resumed with two round one matches at two venues. At Belle Vue Sports Club ground, the hosts beat Lochan Stars by 94 runs while McGill SuperStar Sports Club had an easy day at the office winning by walkover after New Windsor Sports Club failed to show up at Canal Number Two Sports Club ground.

In the match of the day, Belle Vue won the toss and opted to bat. After their allocation of 20 overs, they reached a whopping 231 for 7. The total was built around an entertaining knock of 63 not out (4×4; 6×6) from vice-captain Dyal Rajpat while Lucian Sam with a blistering 28 not out (2×4; 2×6); Ryan Seecharran with 26 (3×4; 1×6) and Colin Boucher with a quick fire 25 (3×4; 1×6) all chipped in.

Lochan Stars bowlers were untidy in leaking 35 extras but it was Avesh Chan and Navendra Persaud with two wickets each that showed the most fight. Luen David, Anthony Daniels and Johnathan Samaroo bagged one wicket each.

In their turn at the crease, the visitors folded for 137 in 16.3 overs with only Neil Joseph 34 (4×4; 2×6) and Avesh Chan 26 (3×6) offering any resistance with the bat. With the ball, Captain Randy Ramrup had impressive figures of 4/13 in his 4 overs while Kelvin Singh, Vishan Gannie and Dyal Rajpat supported with 1 wicket apiece.

The inaugural tournament which began with 12 teams in May of this year was suspended due to rain with only four matches possible. With all round one matches now completed, the remaining six teams will continue the battle for supremacy today.

At Canal Number Two ground from 09:00 hrs, Independence Sports Club will take on All Youths Sports Club followed by Canal Number Two Sports Club and Sawpit Sports Club clash from 13:00 hrs. Over at Bellevue ground at 1pm will have Bellevue Sports Club versus McGill Superstar Sports Club.

The tournament is organized in memory of Gobin Persaud, who died on May 6, 2021 at the age of 85 years old.

Persaud was one of the founder members of Cultural Cricket Club and was the captain and later the president of the club located at Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara. Off the field, Persaud was a former Headmaster at Endeavour Primary School and Commons Primary School, former secretary of Vidya Daan mandir and overall a very prominent member of Canal Number Two Polder.

The tournament is sponsored by Star Sports, ND&S Furniture Store, SP General Construction and Triple C Brokerage and Banks DIH Limited.