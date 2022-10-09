GCB hails President Ali’s Cricket Carnival as trailblazer for the Caribbean

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB), in a release, commended President Irfaan Ali and the Government of Guyana for the historic Cricket Carnival Event which coincided with the hosting of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

The historic feature was conceptualized successfully to merge cricket and sports tourism thereby stimulating much interest among cricket enthusiasts from local, regional, and international levels.

According to the GCB, under the leadership of President Ali, the Government of Guyana through its Ministry of Tourism, will be driving the promotion of sports as a complementary tourist attraction to Guyana’s wildlife, natural marvels, and other outstanding landscapes.

The GCB said the hype of Cricket Carnival activities blended effectively with a high number of ecstatic tourists throughout the hosting of the Guyana leg of the CPL.

President of the GCB, Bissoondyal Singh, remarked that the executives of the GCB and affiliate boards believe that this concept has borne fruit and should remain a core component of cricket development and promotion in Guyana.

The massive crowds at all CPL matches in Guyana, especially the second qualifier match between Jamaica Tallawahs and the host team Guyana, served to rekindle memories of past, high spectator support for cricket.

Additionally, the GCB said, the Government of Guyana through its Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport and Ministry of Education must be commended for affording thousands of school children an opportunity to witness and be a part of the exciting CPL matches, most of which recorded sold-out crowds.

The GCB was keen to point out that Cricket is a career option for both males and females, and with the lucrative opportunities offered these days, they’re of the view that the game should be marketed to facilitate support for local spectators and visitors to our country during the period of professional matches being conducted.