Energy vampires are among the biggest hindrances to self-empowerment and success

==The Creators’ Coven==

By Zena Henry

Kaieteur News – As a young person destined for success, one major hurdle to look out for are energy vampires. Those who drain you in various forms. They are among the biggest hindrances to self-empowerment and success. See, one can choose to take responsibility for one’s self and actions by leaving home each day and consciously deciding to act in a responsible, considerate way. And by that, I mean they try to do good to others every time they interact, to exhibit tolerance and act in a manner that promotes co-existence and peace. As highly as a person may want to think of himself or herself, s/he can still choose to be humble, recognising the benefits of humility so that they treat everyone as equal; or at least, with respect, never seeking to belittle, discourage or be condescending.

On the other hand, there are those who stay exactly this way. They have portrayed little to no respect for the opinions of others, and despite being within the same circle, fail miserably to peacefully co-exist because they are often on an unnecessary, intimidating, ego feeding joy ride. These people are not to be kept close if these types of behaviour or attitudes interfere with your stability and peace of mind which for some, including me, is absolutely imperative towards happiness and maintaining balance. No one deserves to be abused, physically or verbally, belittled or drained. As I said, that is the energy to stay far away from, especially when these persons are aware of these unsavoury traits but refuse to take responsibility for themselves and address it. For those who can’t ignore or escape it for whatever reason, it becomes a burden to carry and a significantly draining situation.

How then is one supposed to be successful and at peace, when you are doing what must be done to co-exist, while others refuse to take responsibility for their bad ways and behaviours? Are you then supposed to be meek, kind or humble to that person who snatches your peace of mind, while trying to feed their own ego or using you as the pedestal on which they wish to stand so that the world can take notice of them? I say absolutely bleeping not! Energy vampires are hurdles that can and must be crossed. Your success and peace depend on it. Never should you let a person or persons trample you, your opinion and you’re right to exist for the simple fact that they are not more valuable than you, and you have the right to be yourself every day. Success seekers have numerous rivers to cross, and for me the deepest one has to do with one believing in themselves and actively working to create the characteristics necessary for surviving the swim ahead. The river of self is filled with fear, uncertainty, worry and so many other unhealthy traits, that preparing one’s self for success not only requires deep diving into the empowerment of self, but in some cases, demands divine intervention.

Healthline Media, Inc., an American website and provider of mental health information, describes energy vampires as people who — sometimes intentionally — drain the emotional energy of others. They feed on people’s willingness to listen and care for them, while leaving them exhausted and overwhelmed. Energy vampires can be anywhere and anyone. They can be your spouse or your best friend. They can be your cubicle mate, your neighbour or your boss. Learning how to identify and respond to this toxic behaviour can help to preserve your energy and protect yourself from a great deal of mental, emotional — and physical — distress.

In identifying energy vampires, the website said they always find themselves in the middle of a catastrophe, flailing from target to target with their emotional and dramatic behaviour. When they’ve landed on you, they fling this drama onto you and wait for your reaction in hopes that you’ll absorb it, fix it, or engage in an exchange. These types of people always one-up you. An energy vampire never likes to be outdone, and they aren’t keen to share the spotlight. This is one of their many narcissistic tendencies. They struggle to feel genuine happiness for another person. Instead, they prefer to pull energy to feed their own emotional demands. The website said, they would commend you on an achievement on one hand and snatch your glory with the other, e.g. they would say “I am so proud of you! Only three more certifications to go to catch up with me!”

Energy vampires feed off your emotional energy. And if you’re sad or upset, your energy supplies are dwindling. To drain the most energy, energy vampires will shift the attention of the discussion to themselves, turning your dismay or contribution into their emotional buffet. People who are sensitive and compassionate are prime targets for energy vampires. You offer a listening ear, a kind heart, and endless energy. In that way, energy vampires use your very nature against you, draining you of your vitality.

They often rely on guilt trips to get what they want as well. They know shame is a great weapon against people who are compassionate and caring. Likewise, ultimatums are an effective way to capture a person’s attention and coerce them into doing something they otherwise may not want to do. Intimidation is one of their powerful weapons. One step removed from criticising or bullying you, intimidation is a tool, which some energy vampires turn to when they need to stir up some emotional fodder. Fear too is a very strong emotional reaction. If an energy vampire can upset you, they can bolster their ego.

It’s a vicious cycle of behaviour, but energy vampires rarely recognise that is what they exhibit, the website said. They demand a lot from the people they target, when at their core, they are often insecure and may use dehumanising tactics and criticisms to keep their “prey” insecure, too. In this state, you feel like you owe them your attention and should work harder to stop the unwarranted attacks.

This continuous drain on your resources can have a noticeable effect on your well-being. Over time, excess stress can lead to anxiety, depression, heart disease, and more. That’s why it’s important to recognise the behaviours and then work to remove them. This may involve putting up walls to protect against their efforts or totally removing yourself from their company. Whatever choice is made, however, it must be in keeping with your own wellbeing. Achievements can’t be made with a depressed and saddened mind; so eventually a decision would have to be made for the maintenance of your own health.