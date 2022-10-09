EBFA/GFF Senior Men’s League… Resumption is set for today a doubleheader at GFF NTC

Kaieteur News – It’s down to a battle for pride when the East Bank Football Association (EBFA) Senior Mean’s League powered by the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) resumes today at the Federation’s National Training Centre, Providence, EBD.

Two Groups of six clubs each commenced the League in March and its virtually now down to the top four, two each from Groups A and B who will clash come October 23rd next for the right to meet in the final which will be contested on October 30th, all at the same venue.

Today, however, St. Cuthbert’s Jaguars, in their first competitive tournament at this level under the Association, will contest their final match when they come up against fellow Linden Soesdyke Highway team, Swan FC; action will kick off at 13:00hrs.

The main attraction today brings together Friendship All-Stars and Soesdyke Falcons which is leading Group B and one of two unbeaten teams in the League, the other being Group A leaders, Agricola Red Triangle.

The Falcons have made a huge statement in this competition as it is the first time in many years that they have been this dominant and no doubt would be seeking to go all the way; already handing Timehri Panthers the lone defeat they have suffered so far.

They are currently on 12 points and boast the best goal difference of all 12 teams in the league to date. Even though the Falcons are already through to the final four, they will be aiming to end the group stage on a high note today against Friendship.

The layoff from active play could however have an impact on all the teams so one must be cautious as either team can walk the preverbal losing plank. Fans are looking forward to an exciting match-up despite the fact that Friendship is fifth on the table.

The Soesdyke fans will be out in their numbers for sure so the Friendship team might be well advised to ensure their fans comes out in their numbers too to counter the vociferous Falcons supporters.

Meanwhile, the final three group matches are set for Sunday, October 16 when Mocha Champs match skills with Samatta Point Kaneville from 10:30hrs to be followed by a clash between Diamond United and Grove Hi Tech from 13:00hrs. The final match will see Timehri Panthers taking on Kuru Kururu Warriors from 15:30hrs.

The winner of the League will pocket $200,000 with the losing finalist taking home $100,000. A total of $50,000 is set aside for the third-place winner and a trophy for the fourth-place team. The top three teams will also receive trophies.The Most Valuable Player as well as the Highest Goal Scorer will each receive a pair of football boots while the Best Goalkeeper will be presented with a pair of gloves.

Points Table

Group A

Team P W L D GF GA GD Points

Agricola Red Triangle 5 4 0 1 21 1 20 13

Grove Hi Tech 4 3 1 0 19 4 15 9

Herstelling Raiders 5 2 2 1 13 8 5 7

Diamond United 4 2 2 0 12 12 0 6

Samatta Point Kaneville 4 1 3 0 3 29 -26 3

Mocha Champs 4 0 4 0 1 15 14 0

Group B

Soesdyke Falcons 4 0 0 0 25 2 23 12

Timehri Panthers 4 3 1 0 26 5 21 9

Swan 4 2 2 0 9 19 -12 6

Kuru Kururu Warriors 4 1 2 1 9 11 -2 4

Friendship All-Stars 4 1 2 1 9 20 -11 4

St. Cuthbert’s Jaguars 4 0 4 0 5 24 -19 0