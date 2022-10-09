Don’t let your guard down, not for a moment!

My Testimony

By Sharmain Grainger

Kaieteur News – There are some noble things that we may have to do in this life that will probably go unseen. They may even warrant us doing some unflattering things, sometimes putting ourselves in harm’s way, but once convinced that they are important enough, most of us will be inclined to get them done.

Of course, some of us would much prefer being in the limelight, and there is nothing wrong with that, but being in the background can turn out to be just as gratifying.

Getting things done in the background, I assure you, can be very rewarding and I know this because I have experienced this first hand on many occasions. As such, I can safely say that it is important to be yourself; don’t ever endeavour to imitate others. Whether you are in the back or foreground, only aspire to play your role well and you will reap deserving rewards.

However, there are times when trying to do your best can be undermined by egregious obstacles. One of my experiences in this regard occurred back in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic here. I was tasked with undertaking an almost daily task that catered to the needs of a number of people. At first, it was no big deal but then an extremely annoying obstacle surfaced.

In order for me to get the task done, I had to encounter this obstacle – a ferocious dog, with crafty demeanour, that tried to attack me EVERY SINGLE DAY. Being the owner of a dog, at the time, that was rather welcoming to visitors by their second visit, I thought that eventually the attack mode would wear off and the animal and I would develop a cordial relationship. IT NEVER HAPPENED!

A month went by and that creature was still strategizing how to best attack me. One day when my guard was down – at the time, I probably thought that the dog had gotten over its intense dislike for me – I felt a sudden piercing pain in my lower right foot that simply didn’t make sense.

Instinctively, I screamed and kicked that foot at the same time but somehow managed to stay alert enough to not drop something very important I was carrying in my hands. That vicious creature had succeeded in launching its long desired attack on me.

The owner of the dog did little to pacify my resulting rage which only subsided after I sought the assistance of my dear mother who attended to the wound and comforted me as best as she could.

As much as I wanted to put an end to the task I was entrusted with that very day, I simply couldn’t bring myself to do that. Believing that it was something God wanted me to do, I continued, but with a plan that would guard against me ever lapsing to the point of being attacked ever again.

As suddenly as the task came that exposed me to that attack, it ended, leaving me with a very valuable lesson – there are likely to be enemies that will target you even when you are trying to do good.

That valuable lesson remains with me even today as I strive to live for Jesus wholeheartedly. I am well aware that there is an enemy, much like that dog, that is always on the prowl and ready to attack at an unguarded moment. While some attacks may manifest through the actions of some fellow human beings, I am well aware that the real enemies that I am required to combat at this juncture of my life are not “flesh and blood” but “evil rulers and authorities of the unseen world, against mighty powers in this dark world, and against evil spirits in the heavenly places,” Ephesians chapter 6, verse 12 (New Living Translation).

Whenever I recall the stealthy nature of that dog, how vicious and demonic it appeared, it makes me develop a greater appreciation for always being on guard. Although sometimes we want to be trusting; let our guard down and just take it easy, at least for a moment, we run the risk of being pounced on in the most unceremonious of ways. This can at times manifest through various forms of temptation that can lure us into doing things that do not glorify the name of Jesus. Allowing situations, persons or thoughts to thwart our focus from the Saviour is a win for the enemy and these must be rebuffed at all cost.

It is for this reason that the bible reminds that we are to “Stay alert! Watch out for your great enemy, the devil. He prowls around like a roaring lion, looking for someone to devour,” 1 Peter chapter 5, verse 8.

At first, I used to be traumatised by the thought of being a target – I didn’t even want to be mocked because of my faith, of course this meant I had no faith at all – but these days, I refuse to do things alone and in my own strength. I’m no longer ‘about that life’. “…I trust in God, so why should I be afraid? What can mere mortals do to me?” Psalm chapter 56, verse 4.

Added to this, I am encouraged to stay focused since 1 John chapter 5, verse 4 underscores that “…every child of God defeats this evil world, and we achieve this victory through our faith.” It is verses like these that help to grow my faith daily which is currently my most important and treasured asset.

I cannot express enough how elated I am to know that I don’t have to face this cruel world alone. With Jesus as my shield and fortress, I can now boast of being that woman that Proverbs chapter 31, verse 25 alludes to: “She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.” I FEAR NOTHING OR NO ONE WITH JESUS LEADING THE WAY.