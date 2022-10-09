De Costa’s brilliance earns Redeemer Primary thrilling win

– Entertaining matches highlight Petra/COURTS Pee Wee opening

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – The opening day of the COURTS Pee Wee football tournament was nothing short of excitement, however, it was the match between Redeemer Primary and North Georgetown Primary that was the most exciting of them all.

Redeemer’s David De Costa and North Georgetown’s Shawn Douglas stole the show on the pitch, since their obvious superior skills and understanding of the game saw them standing out; and they didn’t disappoint as both netted a double.

The game ended 3 – 2 in favour of Redeemer Primary but it came down to the wire to decide the winner.

Douglas scored his first of two goals eight minutes into the heated contest, but Donald Choo pulled one back for Redeemer Primary.

The loud cheers by parents and students alike drew the attention of others at the Ministry of Education Ground on CARIFESTA Avenue, where games are played simultaneously.

De Costa scored a beauty in the 18th minute to give Redeemer Primary the advantage, but Douglas, not to be outdone, levelled the scores in the 25th minute at two goals apiece.

However, De Costa had other plans. In what was the final play of the contest, he rifled home a well-placed right-footed volley that the North Georgetown Primary keeper had no way of stopping to earn three points for Redeemer Primary.

Meanwhile, in the other matches, Shamar Bishop (8’, 12’) netted twice to give Winfer Gardens Primary a 2-1 win over Colaaco School. Isiyah Williams (11’) found the net for his side in a losing cause.

Enterprise Primary had a dominating performance in their 5 – 0 win over Craig Primary, thanks to goals from Dontay Kowlessar (11’, 24’), Jashan Haynes (12’, 14’) and Isandro Vincent (34’).

Mickel Arthur was the lone player to find the net in Soesdyke Primary 1 – 0 win over F. E. Pollard Primary, while Marian Academy held on to win 3 – 0 against Timehri Primary. Marian Academy goals from Kaleigh Todd, who scored twice (13’, 15’) and Nyhl George (18’).

West Ruimveldt held Stephens Primary scoreless while finding the net three times. Aaron Archer’s double in the 13th and 15th minute, along with Malachi Alleyne’s strike in the 40th minute was enough to see West Ruimveldt earning points on opening day.

In the final match on the day, St. Margaret’s Primary and Smiths Memorial Primary played to a goalless stalemate.

The COURTS Pee Wee Football is held by the Petra Organisation, with support this year also coming from Stirling Products.