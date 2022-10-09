De complex might build before de Mon Repos charges meet de court!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Aneel seh how de govament building some judicial complex. Dis is like music to dem boys ears because dis is needed in de country. De court system too clogged up. We need more judges, more magistrates and more courts. De complex sound like a good idea.

Dem boys bin looking fuh a long time fuh something fuh invest in and when dem read about dis massive judicial complex, dem boys get excited. Dis is wan opportunity of a lifetime.

Suh dem boys hoping dat dis complex gan build fast, far faster dan de charges wah we still waiting pon fuh de Mon Repos mayhem. Aneel did tell we how de charges coming and is serious charges. Dem boys wan know if it coming pon turtle back.

Dat is why dem boys glad when dem hear dat dere is urgency in building dis new judicial complex. Dat pique dem boys interest because dem boys waiting fuh know which area it gan build in suh dem boys could go and buy up some land nearby.

But dem boys don’t want no inside information. Dem boys gan wait until de location announce before dem boys start dem investing.

Dem boys gat a plan. Dem gan buy up some land and build a skyscraper near to de judicial complex. Den dem boys gan rent office space in de skyscraper fuh dem lawyers. Sounds like a plan? Dem boys think suh!

Dem boys hoping dat work gan start on de complex sooner rather dan later. And as soon as dem boys hear weh de complex building, dem boys gan start looking fuh land nearby. Wish dem boys luck because all de land mussy done gone!

Talk half, leff half.