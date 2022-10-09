Cynthia Seepersaud bakes up a ‘sweet-treats storm’ in Berbice

‘Home-baked with love’…

==Cuisine Culture==

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur News – Delicious, tasty, and divine are just a few adjectives that customers are able to mutter as they chomp down on some Vintage Délicieux treats by Cynthia Seepersaud.

Seepersaud, who resides at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice, offers her customers sweet-treat by allowing them to place orders which are delivered to them, and the business and has been gaining unprecedented attention in the ancient county.

Many people, this publication understands, have been ensuring that they place their orders early to secure the goodies that are made from scratch with love y Seepersaud herself.

The 28-year-old, who has a full-time job at the NTN television station in Region Six, finds the time to bake-up a storm in her kitchen at weekends to meet the many orders she receives during the course of the week.

Starting a small business, she related, was something that she always wanted to do and since she already had the passion and skills to bake, it was inevitable.

“Baking is something that is in our family, so that is something that I was leaning towards,” she added.

Within a few months of contemplating, planning and being encouraged by close family and friends, Vintage Délicieux was conceptualised in 2020.

“One day, I just sat with a few friends and we were discussing it and they were just encouraging me to go ahead and give it a try and do it and it’s there and then I decided, I am going to try this,” she shared. The very day she recalled creating a menu for her first snack box and from there, the business skyrocketed.

As the flier for her business circulated mainly via social media, Seepersaud said that orders began to roll in and before long, she was baking dozens of sweet, delectable treats straight from her kitchen and delivering them upon requests.

While her eye-catching snack boxes are done on the weekends because of her work commitments during the week, she also takes special orders whenever possible.

She said that the business has grown by leaps and bounds. “The business has really grown over the last year; I have had a lot more customers, a lot more clients from different areas…”

One of her scrumptious snack boxes include a variety of treats including eclairs, brownies, cupcakes, cinnamon rolls, muffins, blondies, cookies, cheesecakes, mini flans, mini trifles, chocolate-covered strawberries, doughnuts and more – all of which are made by her hands with local ingredients. Some of her most popular items include her chocolate and lemon snacks.

Clients have attested to the fact that her treats are made with a noticeable difference. “I try to bring something different than what others would normally do. I try to keep my stuff authentic as well, I try to incorporate new stuff…if I am making a lemon cupcake, I try to make it different. I try not to leave it just as a lemon cupcake so maybe I’d do a lemon cupcake with a filling. So, I try to set a different standard…” she explained with pride.

The baker, though quite successful in her business venture, has experienced her fair share of challenges. She spoke of not having enough time to do more and issues getting her packaging shipped to her in a timely manner.

“I am restricted to just once or twice a week to do this and for a time, shipping was an issue to get certain things like boxes and stuff for packaging but that particular issue has been sorted…” she related.

However, in every disadvantage, there were many positives. Through her business, Seepersaud said that she has been able to gain a lot of clients and customers and it brings a sense of satisfaction when she puts together a box of her delicious yummies that are satisfying to her customers.

“I always get great reviews, it’s very motivating, it has a positive impact on my life, and being a small business owner is fulfilling to have something that is mine, something I created, my own brand, that has made a positive impact on me…” she added.

She hopes to one day expand her business on a large scale and is also determined to have a physical location opened one day as well where persons can walk in and choose from a variety of her treats to purchase and take home with them.

“I am working on that, to expand, and maybe by next year, I can start doing deliveries to Georgetown and things like that…” she said.

Seepersaud credits her aunt, with whom she lives, with helping her to grow the business since she is always there to lend a helping hand when needed. Her sisters and close friends have also been extremely instrumental in helping the business to bloom.

To place an order, visit her business on Facebook or Instagram at Vintage Délicieux or you can call +(592) 692-7934.