Cousin, sibling relationships that turned deadly

By Renay Sambach

As we consider the growing number of violent situations occurring in our society, today I have compiled six matters in which violent interactions between family members – siblings and cousins – turned deadly.

RICHARD and MOSES ANTHONY

Kaieteur News – In the first matter, Moses Anthony was allegedly killed by his brother during a brawl at their Third Street, Alberttown, Georgetown home.

On March 14, 2022, the brother, Richard Anthony made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Richard was not charged for murder but was handed a manslaughter charge. He was not required to plead to the charge which stated that on March 10, 2022, he allegedly killed his brother with a piece of broken tile during a brawl at their home.

According to reports, Richard reportedly killed his younger brother, Moses, who was a baker, around 21:00hrs on the day in question. It was stated that when cops arrived at the scene, Moses’ bloodied body was found lying in an alleyway leading to their home.

Before tragedy struck, Moses had been drinking and had reportedly arrived home “high”. It was reported that this caused him to start an argument with his brother over an old grievance they had.

They subsequently began fighting in the house. It was described as a “cuff out”. During the fight, Richard reportedly found a piece of broken tile and stabbed Moses to his neck. The fight continued and they reportedly moved to the yard. When they stopped, Moses reportedly walked out to the alleyway where he collapsed and died.

Doma Nandlall and Arvin ‘Krishna’ Dipchand

In November 2019, Doma ‘Mario’ Nandlall of Lot 76 Middle Street, Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, was charged for hammering his cousin to death.

Nandlall had appeared at the Mahaica Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Marissa Mittleholzer.

The charge stated that on October 22, 2019 at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, he murdered Arvin ‘Krishna’ Dipchand.

According to reports, on the day of the incident, the two men who were known for their steady squabbles got into an argument when Nandlall accused Dipchand of stealing from him.

An angry and intoxicated Nandlall reportedly hurled a hammer in Dipchand’s direction which struck him to his head causing him to fall.

Filled with rage, he then picked up another piece of wood and struck Dipchand several times to his head. The injured man tried entering his car in an effort to evade the blows but collapsed. He was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

David Smith and Dave Boyal

In December 2021, 33-year-old David Smith was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for killing his 19-year-old cousin back in 2019 with an arrow during a scuffle.

Smith, a businessman of Bamboo Landing, Cuyuni River was charged for murdering his cousin during a row over a hammock.

Notably, Smith was charged with the capital offence but when he was arraigned before a High Court judge, he opted to plead to manslaughter.

On March 22, 2019, at a mining camp at Black Water Island Backdam, Cuyuni River, Smith murdered his young cousin, Dave Boyal.

It was revealed that Smith, who was reportedly intoxicated, entered the mining camp, and began to cut down the hammocks. An argument reportedly ensued and Smith, who allegedly armed himself with an arrow, stabbed Boyal to the left side of his abdomen, which resulted in injuries that led to his death.

Quincy and Paul Anthony Chase

Another man charged for the death of his younger brother is Quincy Chase, 27, a security guard of Lot 34 Norton Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown, who made his first court appearance in June 2021.

Quincy had appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that on June 25, 2021 at Cummings Street, Bourda, he murdered 24-year-old Paul Anthony Chase.

According to reports, Quincy allegedly killed his brother at their mother’s Cummings Street, Georgetown residence.

It was reported that the brothers would usually visit their mother to have breakfast. However, on the day of the incident, the two had a misunderstanding which escalated.

Quincy’s mother had reportedly confronted him about something to which he denied. This had angered the woman who left and went into her bedroom to make a call.

While the woman was making the call, Quincy reportedly followed her into the room and dealt her one blow to her left eye before leaving the room.

As a result, an argument ensued between Paul and Quincy, during which Quincy armed himself with a knife and stabbed his younger brother twice – one to his neck and the other to his chest.

Abdul Budhoo and Shaheed and Imran Bacchus

In 2017, Abdul Budhoo was sentenced to serve 62 years in prison for the unlawful killing of his two cousins, which occurred at Mackenzie, Linden, in September 2012.

Reports indicated that the brothers were murdered as a result of a dispute over money at Wismar Street, Mackenzie, on September 30, 2012.

On the day of the incident, an argument over outstanding monies had ensued between Budhoo and his cousin, Shaheed Bacchus, when Shaheed’s brother, Imran intervened. Both brothers were fatally stabbed.

Randy and Cynthia Cozier

The final matter is one in which Randy Cozier of Moruca, Region One (Barima-Waini) was charged in July 2019 for the murder of his sister.

Randy had appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which stated that on July 4, 2019, at Moruca, he murdered Cynthia Cozier, his sister.

According to reports, on the day in question, Randy and his sister had an argument after the woman asked him to desist from threatening his other siblings.

It was reported that during that argument, Randy became annoyed and armed himself with two cutlasses and dealt his sister several chops to her neck and other parts of her body. Another sister, Beverly Cozier, who attempted to save her sister, was also chopped several times about her body. During the altercation, a baby was also wounded.

(To share any useful information, please can contact me via

email:[email protected] or phone number: + (592) 694-1862)