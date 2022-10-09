Chattergoon brothers in SCC team for Prime Minister’sT20 Cup

Kaieteur News – Hemnarine Chattergoon and his younger sibling Sewnarine Chattergoon will suit up for Softball Cricket Canada (SCC) for the upcoming Prime Minister’s T20 three-day softball Cup which is set for November 11th, 12th and 13th.

The tournament, which is touted as Guyana’s Premier Softball tournament, will be run under the auspices of the Georgetown Softball Cricket League Inc in collaboration with the Office of the Prime Minister and Culture Youth and Sports for the sixth year in succession.

Sewnarine, a former West Indies test and limited-over opening batsman, hasn’t played in any major softball competition since his international career came to an end in 2009 or his first-class’s last match in 2014.

But according to Hemnarine, Sewnarine is understandably excited to knock some softball.

Hemnarine has the responsibility to captain the Canadian team and he will have a bunch of seasoned softball players at his disposal as well.

“I am confident of us doing well at this mega softball event; we are delighted to have my brother (Sewnarine) in the lineup and that would definitely boost our batting tremendously,” Hemnarine, who is currently residing in Canada, related.

SCC will be having two teams in the tournament; one for the Opening Round-arm category and the other being the Masters (over-40) category.

Chattergoons then feature in the Over-40 division which like the other categories (Legends & Open) will have eight teams each competing.

Over two million dollars (Guy) will be up for grabs. Each category’s winner is set to pocket Guy$600, 000 and a trophy. The runners-up side will take home $50,000 and a trophy. Entrance fee is free.

Teams are expected from Canada, New York, Florida and across Guyana.

All preliminary round matches will be played at various venues in Georgetown before the finals scheduled to take place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. Some four females teams will be featuring in the tournament to add more excitement and dimension, too.

Chattergoon also took the opportunity to say that SCC over-40 team is preparing hard for the assignment.

“We have to compete hard but the guys are up for any challenge so I think we have to keep preparing for it,” Chattergoon, the former Guyana and West Indies under-19 batsman, enthusiastically declared.

The right-handed batter Chattergoon also represented Canada internationally and has been a dynamic softball player over the past 13 years.

Historically, his two younger brothers Ramnarine and Harrienarine would have also played for Guyana at the youth level.

Meanwhile, SCC won the Toronto Cup in 2019 in the opening category and also the round-arm team recently crowned champion in the inaugural Canada Cup three-day softball extravaganza.