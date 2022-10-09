Latest update October 9th, 2022 12:59 AM

Body of unidentified man found at Palmyra

Oct 09, 2022 News

Kaieteur News – The body of a man of African descent, who is yet to be identified, was on Friday discovered behind the ANSA McAl Complex at Palmyra Village, East Canje, Berbice.

The unidentified body

Kaieteur News understands that the body, which was discovered in a crouched position in a clump of grass, was clad in a green three quarter pants and a light green shirt. According to police, the skin from the right side face, ankle and hand were peeled.

The body is presently at the Arokium Funeral Parlour awaiting a post mortem.

