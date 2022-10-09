Amsterdam lands Guyana’s first medal at S/A Games

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur News – Desmond Amsterdam earned Guyana’s first medal at the South American Games following his quarter-finals unanimous decision win over Venezuela’s Diego Mejia last evening in Paraguay.

It was the opening day for boxing at the Championships in Asuncion and Amsterdam was the first of three Guyanese boxers competing at the South American Games on show.

Amsterdam left nothing to chance in his clash with his Venezuelan counterpart, taking into consideration his decision at the Commonwealth Games in July.

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Sergeant won comfortably on all five judges’ scorecards to set-up a semi-finals showdown against Argentina’s Benjamin Grimaux.

In the sport of boxing, the top four boxers are awarded medals – the two losing semi-finalist are given bronze, however, Coach Terrence Poole remains confident of Amsterdam reaching on top of the podium.

Amsterdam, in April, competing at the American Boxing Confederation (AMBC) Elite Championship, became the first Guyanese boxer to medal at the tournament, following his performance which saw him finishing with a bronze.

Meanwhile, the other two members of Guyana’s boxing team will be in action today.

Allicock will step into the ring against Peru’s Darwin Perez in the men’s featherweight quarter-finals, while Lewis is down to face Leodan Savoy, also from Peru, in the Men’s Light Welterweight.