Urban Benjamin Memorial Race set for tomorrow in E’bo

Kaieteur News – Team KFC Evolution in collaboration with Conrad Gomes will be staging the Annual Urban Benjamin Memorial cycle road race tomorrow on the Essequibo Coast.

The race will commence at Charity and proceed to Supenaam before returning to Charity for the climax, a distance of approximately 60 miles.

The event will be contested in the senior, junior, veteran over-50, veteran U50 and female categories. The winner in the senior, junior and U50 divisions will take home one ounce of gold each, while the runners up in the senior class will pocket $105,000, third place $80,000, fourth place $60,000, fifth place $30,000 and sixth place $20,000.

The runner up and third place in the junior and U50 categories will take home $50,000 and $35,000 correspondingly. The top three finishers in the over 50 will pocket $50,000, $35,000 and $25,000 in that order. The top three in the female will take $35,000, $20,000 and $15,000 respectively. There will also be five primes at $5000 each.

For those interested in transportation, the bus and truck will be at the Burnham Basketball Court at the corner of Middle and Carmichael Streets from 07:30hrs and will depart for Parika at 08:30hrs.

Registration for the race will be done today from 13:00hrs.