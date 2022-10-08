Latest update October 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Urban Benjamin Memorial Race set for tomorrow in E’bo

Oct 08, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Team KFC Evolution in collaboration with Conrad Gomes will be staging the Annual Urban Benjamin Memorial cycle road race tomorrow on the Essequibo Coast.

The race will commence at Charity and proceed to Supenaam before returning to Charity for the climax, a distance of approximately 60 miles.

Intense rivalry is anticipated tomorrow in Essequibo.

The event will be contested in the senior, junior, veteran over-50, veteran U50 and female categories. The winner in the senior, junior and U50 divisions will take home one ounce of gold each, while the runners up in the senior class will pocket $105,000, third place $80,000, fourth place $60,000, fifth place $30,000 and sixth place $20,000.

The runner up and third place in the junior and U50 categories will take home $50,000 and $35,000 correspondingly. The top three finishers in the over 50 will pocket $50,000, $35,000 and $25,000 in that order. The top three in the female will take $35,000, $20,000 and $15,000 respectively. There will also be five primes at $5000 each.

For those interested in transportation, the bus and truck will be at the Burnham Basketball Court at the corner of Middle and Carmichael Streets from 07:30hrs and will depart for Parika at 08:30hrs.

Registration for the race will be done today from 13:00hrs.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Blunt of the Day

Sports

Sterling Products makes sterling contribution to Courts Pee-Wee Tournament

Sterling Products makes sterling contribution to Courts Pee-Wee...

Oct 08, 2022

– Fixtures revealed, kicks off today at MoE Ground Kaieteur News – As the Petra Organisation continues to make greater strides in the grass-root football fraternity, they have begun to...
Read More
GFF/Kashif & Shanghai Year-End tournament in preparation mode

GFF/Kashif & Shanghai Year-End tournament in...

Oct 08, 2022

Guyana set for FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Miami

Guyana set for FIBA 3×3 AmeriCup in Miami

Oct 08, 2022

NAMILCO U17 Fixtures

NAMILCO U17 Fixtures

Oct 08, 2022

EBDCA S/D T20 resumes today

EBDCA S/D T20 resumes today

Oct 08, 2022

Urban Benjamin Memorial Race set for tomorrow in E’bo

Urban Benjamin Memorial Race set for tomorrow in...

Oct 08, 2022

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]