Teacher arrested for sexually molesting boy, 14

Kaieteur News – A businessman, who is also an accounts teacher at an East Coast Demerara (ECD) secondary school, has been detained for allegedly sexually molesting a 14 year-old boy.

So far, police have been silent on the matter but Kaieteur News has been able to confirm that the man is currently in police custody.

Based on the allegations, the man molested the boy in September.

The child is a third form student and reportedly attended lessons held by the teacher at a building on the East Coast of Demerara.

It is alleged that one afternoon after classes were over he offered to drop the boy home in his car, and he accepted the offer.

Instead of taking the boy home directly, he reportedly pulled over and tried to entice the boy into having an intimate relationship with him. Kaieteur News was told that he offered to pay the child a sum of cash every week and provide him with a free lunch every day, but the boy refused.

It was at this point, it is alleged, that the teacher began touching the child inappropriately. The child, this publication was told, resisted the attempts and a scuffle ensued.

Eventually the teacher was forced to give up making his advances and decided to drop the child home.

As soon as he arrived, the boy reportedly related everything to his parents. They did not waste any time in lodging a complaint with the Principal of the school.

They were reportedly told that the man was sent on administrative leave to facilitate an investigation. However, the parents grew frustrated at the slow pace of the investigation and were enraged when they learnt that there was an alleged attempt to transfer the teacher and cover-up the matter.

In their bid for justice, they decided to go public with the case and after the allegations against the teacher began circulating, only then were the relevant authorities called in to investigate.

An official police report was made and the school teacher was arrested. The Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA) is said to be playing a part in the ongoing investigation.

Kaieteur News understands that since the allegations against the school teacher went viral, more victims have started to come forward.

Some made allegations of being victimized by the school teacher when they refused to have a relationship with him. Some alleged that he threatened them to not submit their School Based Assessments to be graded, and even prevented them from entering his class.

It is alleged too that this is not the first time a complaint of this nature was lodged against him. According to information reaching this publication, he was investigated in the past but the investigation would always end with him being transferred to another school.