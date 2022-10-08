Sterling Products makes sterling contribution to Courts Pee-Wee Tournament

– Fixtures revealed, kicks off today at MoE Ground

Kaieteur News – As the Petra Organisation continues to make greater strides in the grass-root football fraternity, they have begun to garner more support from numerous entities that have recognised their motive of firmly developing youth football in the nation.

Yesterday, during a simple, yet significant ceremony, Sterling Products Limited became the newest partner of the Petra Organisation, for the resumption of the Courts Pee-Wee Schools Under-11 Tournament.

Attended by Director of the Petra, Troy Mendonca, along with Sterling Products’ Marketing Manager, Dellon Lynch; the two entities disclosed the venture, which will be an effective addition to the logistics aspect of the ninth edition of the event, that was launched earlier this week.

The sponsor’s Marketing Manager revealed, “It is indeed an honour for Sterling Products to be a part of such an amazing project. Since this has a lot to do with the personal development of young boys, which we see a very importance aspect of the fixtures, and the fact that Petra have been doing this; this is their ninth year, its shows us that they have been doing an important and strategic job and it shows a lot of volume.”

“Sports helps boys develop physically and mentally as well, which will go with them a long way as future sportsmen of this great nation. So, Sterling Products, we stand as strong sponsors because we believe Petra have been doing something good and will continue to do so effectively,” Lynch added.

“We wish all the teams the best in this tournament and we hope that in the years to come, a lot more schools will partner with Petra and increase the young people that take part in this game and boost the efficiency of the entire country in the schools and different parts of the nation. It’s a proud moment for us; we’re proud sponsors, proud to be here and associated with Petra and even in the years to come,” he concluded.

The Petra Director said, “Sports can only be successful with the support of these agencies; private and government, and so, we at Petra are very happy to have sterling products join us on this venture. I think they will enjoy being involved in this programme with over 300 kids at one venue for the next few Saturdays. It’s definitely providing a platform for them to enjoy themselves through the sport of football.”

“I would like to express our thanks to the company for seeing the vision that we have at Petra, which is to have football being played from under-11 through to under-18. We are in one geographical location but hopefully in the future, with the relationship of the Guyana Football Federation, the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Sport, we can see us trying to make it countrywide,” Mendonca opined.

In the initial planning stages of the tournament, Petra disclosed that they extended as much as 32 invitations to schools for the event, but up to press time on Friday, only 23 teams were fully onboard, with the hopes of the final team being ready by match day.

Following the official opening ceremony which is scheduled to begin at 10:00 hrs, today’s card will have matches being run simultaneously.

At 11:00 hrs, Sophia take on Victoria, while Colaaco battle Winfer Gardens then at 11:50, Den Amstel battle St. Pius while Craig meet Enterprise.

When the clock strikes 12:40 hrs, F.E Pollard challenge Soesdyke while Marian Academy and Timehri do battle. At 13:30 hrs, Ann’s Grove tackle Graham’s Hall while Mocha and St. Anges collide then St. Stephen’s face West Ruimveldt as North Georgetown go head-to-head with Redeemer from 14:20 hrs.

The day’s two final matches kick off at 13:10 hrs as St. Margaret’s go up against Smith’s Memorial, while Tucville still await their opponent.