QC girl places 3rd in Int’l letter writing competition

Kaieteur News – An 11-year-old Queen’s College student, Bryaneliza Latchman, has made Guyana proud by winning the bronze medal for her country in the 51st ‘International Letter Writing Competition’ for a letter she wrote to President Irfaan Ali advising him on some steps to address climate change.

Almost 191 countries across the globe participated in the competition and Latchman placed third behind Turkey and Oman, which secured first and second places, respectively.

To participate at the international level, Latchman had to first jump the hurdle of winning the local leg of the competition.

That local leg was organised through the collaborative efforts of the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) and the Ministry of Education.

According to a GPOC release, the local leg of the competition was accessible to all students from nine to 15 years old. The participants were tasked with writing a letter to an influential person on why and how to take action on climate change. Twenty-three submissions were received and Latchman emerged as the winner to represent the country at the international competition.

Latchman’s letter was addressed to President Ali, and she detailed some salient steps that he can act upon to address climate change.

That same letter was then submitted to the Universal Post Union office in Switzerland to compete internationally and it was successful again earning Latchman the bronze medal for her country.

On Friday, Latchman was honoured at a simple ceremony that was held at the Providence Post Office to celebrate ‘World Post Day’.

She received a prize of a laptop for her success at the local leg of the competition, compliments of Nalico/Nafico Insurance Company. Her third place award for the international competition will be conveyed at a later date.