No COVID-19 vaccine card needed to enter country

– as 7 new cases recorded

Kaieteur News – As of Friday persons travelling to Guyana will no longer have to produce a COVID-19 vaccination card to enter the country. This is according to a notice posted by Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill on his Facebook page.

However, persons are encouraged to continue observing the public health measures set out by the Health Ministry to guard against the virus.

Back in 2020, the year that the pandemic hit the country, several restrictions were put in place to curb the spread of the virus. But following a reduction in COVID-19 cases and hospitalisation in the country, the Government earlier this year lifted almost all of the COVID-19 restrictions that were outlined in the Official Gazette.

The Government back in June had also lifted the testing restrictions on international travel and this had come one week after the United States Government lifted theirs.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry via its daily dashboard reported on Friday that within the last 24 hours, seven new COVID-19 cases were recorded, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 71,368.

The new cases were found in Region 4 – five cases and Region 6 – two cases.

The dashboard shows that one person is in institutional isolation, 69 are in home isolation and two are quarantined institutionally.

To date, a total of 70,017 persons have recovered.