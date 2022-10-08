Latest update October 8th, 2022 12:59 AM

NAMILCO U17 Fixtures

Oct 08, 2022 Sports

Kaieteur News – Following are the weekend Fixtures for the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, Under-17 Intra Association League; Blue Water Shipping Girls U15 League, and Senior Men’s Leagues

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, Under-17 Intra Association League
Essequibo Pomeroon FA
Date                Team                                      Team                          Time               Venue
Sunday            Dartmouth                   vs         Queenstown FC          13:00hrs          Anna Regina
October 9        Tapakuma FC             vs         Good Hope FC            15:00hrs          “

Upper Demerara FA
Saturday         Hi Stars FC                 vs         Silver Stars FC            12:00hrs          Wisburg
October 8        Capital FC                   vs         Golden Star FC           14:00hrs          “
Sunday 9         Eagles FC                    vs         Amelia’s Ward FC      12:00hrs          MSC
Monday 10      Golden Stars FC         vs         Silver Star FC             12:00hrs          “

Rupununi FA
Saturday         Basin FC                     vs         Toka FC                      12:30hrs          Kwatamang
October 8        Challengers FC           vs         Surama FC                  15:45hrs          “

West Demerara FA
Saturday         Den Amstel FC           vs         Slingerz FC                 14:00hrs          Leonora
October 8        Eagles FC                    vs         Pouderoyen FC           16:00hrs          “
Sunday 9         Uitvlugt Warriors        vs         Bell West FC              16:00hrs          “

GFF/Blue Water Shipping Girls U15 League
Rupununi FA
Saturday         Dream Killers FC       vs         Three Halls FC           11:00hrs          Kwatamang    
October 8        Paiwomak FC             vs         Strikers FC                  14:30hrs          “

Senior Men’s League
Georgetown FA
October 9        GT Panthers FC          vs         Black Pearl FC            15:00hrs          GFC
Order & Discipline     vs         Guyana Police Force   17:00hrs          “
Santos FC                    vs         Fruta Conquerors FC 19:00hrs          “
October 10      Pele FC                       vs         Eastveldt FC               15:00hrs          “
Camptown FC             vs         Vengy FC                    17:00hrs          “
Western Tigers FC      vs         GDF FC                      19:00hrs          “

Upper Demerara FA
Sunday            Winners Connection   vs         Kwakwani FC             14:00hrs          MSC
October 9        Milerock FC                vs         Capital FC                   16:00hrs          “
Monday           Eagles FC                    vs         Netrockers FC             14:00hrs          “
October 10      Topp XX                     vs         Botofago FC               16:00hrs          “

East Bank FA
Sunday            St. Cuthbert’s Mission vs        Swan FC                     13:00hrs          NTC
October 9        Friendship All-Stars    vs         Soesdyke Falcons       15:30hrs          “

