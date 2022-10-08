NAMILCO U17 Fixtures

Kaieteur News – Following are the weekend Fixtures for the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, Under-17 Intra Association League; Blue Water Shipping Girls U15 League, and Senior Men’s Leagues

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, Under-17 Intra Association League

Essequibo Pomeroon FA

Date Team Team Time Venue

Sunday Dartmouth vs Queenstown FC 13:00hrs Anna Regina

October 9 Tapakuma FC vs Good Hope FC 15:00hrs “

Upper Demerara FA

Saturday Hi Stars FC vs Silver Stars FC 12:00hrs Wisburg

October 8 Capital FC vs Golden Star FC 14:00hrs “

Sunday 9 Eagles FC vs Amelia’s Ward FC 12:00hrs MSC

Monday 10 Golden Stars FC vs Silver Star FC 12:00hrs “

Rupununi FA

Saturday Basin FC vs Toka FC 12:30hrs Kwatamang

October 8 Challengers FC vs Surama FC 15:45hrs “

West Demerara FA

Saturday Den Amstel FC vs Slingerz FC 14:00hrs Leonora

October 8 Eagles FC vs Pouderoyen FC 16:00hrs “

Sunday 9 Uitvlugt Warriors vs Bell West FC 16:00hrs “

GFF/Blue Water Shipping Girls U15 League

Rupununi FA

Saturday Dream Killers FC vs Three Halls FC 11:00hrs Kwatamang

October 8 Paiwomak FC vs Strikers FC 14:30hrs “

Senior Men’s League

Georgetown FA

October 9 GT Panthers FC vs Black Pearl FC 15:00hrs GFC

Order & Discipline vs Guyana Police Force 17:00hrs “

Santos FC vs Fruta Conquerors FC 19:00hrs “

October 10 Pele FC vs Eastveldt FC 15:00hrs “

Camptown FC vs Vengy FC 17:00hrs “

Western Tigers FC vs GDF FC 19:00hrs “

Upper Demerara FA

Sunday Winners Connection vs Kwakwani FC 14:00hrs MSC

October 9 Milerock FC vs Capital FC 16:00hrs “

Monday Eagles FC vs Netrockers FC 14:00hrs “

October 10 Topp XX vs Botofago FC 16:00hrs “

East Bank FA

Sunday St. Cuthbert’s Mission vs Swan FC 13:00hrs NTC

October 9 Friendship All-Stars vs Soesdyke Falcons 15:30hrs “

