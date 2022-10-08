NAMILCO U17 Fixtures

Latest update October 8th, 2022 12:59 AM
Oct 08, 2022 Sports
Kaieteur News – Following are the weekend Fixtures for the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, Under-17 Intra Association League; Blue Water Shipping Girls U15 League, and Senior Men’s Leagues
GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power, Under-17 Intra Association League
Essequibo Pomeroon FA
Date Team Team Time Venue
Sunday Dartmouth vs Queenstown FC 13:00hrs Anna Regina
October 9 Tapakuma FC vs Good Hope FC 15:00hrs “
Upper Demerara FA
Saturday Hi Stars FC vs Silver Stars FC 12:00hrs Wisburg
October 8 Capital FC vs Golden Star FC 14:00hrs “
Sunday 9 Eagles FC vs Amelia’s Ward FC 12:00hrs MSC
Monday 10 Golden Stars FC vs Silver Star FC 12:00hrs “
Rupununi FA
Saturday Basin FC vs Toka FC 12:30hrs Kwatamang
October 8 Challengers FC vs Surama FC 15:45hrs “
West Demerara FA
Saturday Den Amstel FC vs Slingerz FC 14:00hrs Leonora
October 8 Eagles FC vs Pouderoyen FC 16:00hrs “
Sunday 9 Uitvlugt Warriors vs Bell West FC 16:00hrs “
GFF/Blue Water Shipping Girls U15 League
Rupununi FA
Saturday Dream Killers FC vs Three Halls FC 11:00hrs Kwatamang
October 8 Paiwomak FC vs Strikers FC 14:30hrs “
Senior Men’s League
Georgetown FA
October 9 GT Panthers FC vs Black Pearl FC 15:00hrs GFC
Order & Discipline vs Guyana Police Force 17:00hrs “
Santos FC vs Fruta Conquerors FC 19:00hrs “
October 10 Pele FC vs Eastveldt FC 15:00hrs “
Camptown FC vs Vengy FC 17:00hrs “
Western Tigers FC vs GDF FC 19:00hrs “
Upper Demerara FA
Sunday Winners Connection vs Kwakwani FC 14:00hrs MSC
October 9 Milerock FC vs Capital FC 16:00hrs “
Monday Eagles FC vs Netrockers FC 14:00hrs “
October 10 Topp XX vs Botofago FC 16:00hrs “
East Bank FA
Sunday St. Cuthbert’s Mission vs Swan FC 13:00hrs NTC
October 9 Friendship All-Stars vs Soesdyke Falcons 15:30hrs “
