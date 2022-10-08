Mother who poisoned toddler remanded

Kaieteur News – The woman, who confessed to feeding her four-year-old daughter Gramaxone (poison), was on Friday charged with attempted murder and remanded to prison.

Niladave Shamsundar called “Tasha”, a housewife of Lot 1 No. 50 Village, Corentyne, Berbice appeared at the No. 51 Magistrate’s Court where the charge was read to her by Magistrate Alex Moore. The charge was laid under Section 103 (a) of the Criminal (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

She will return to court on December 9, 2022.

The woman, who also has a younger daughter, had told detectives that she was at her mother-in-law’s house at No. 70 Village, East Berbice, Corentyne on Sunday imbibing with her husband. She said they spent some time there and before leaving she collected a one-litre Pepsi bottle of Gramaxone – a poisonous substance.

According to police sources, she revealed that when she and her husband returned to their home at No. 50 Village, East Berbice, Corentyne, they began arguing. The argument resulted in her threatening to kill herself and their young children. Sometime during that period, she said that she took the bottle containing the poison and gave her four-year-old daughter some to drink.

The child after consuming the poisonous substance began screaming and told her father what her mother had done. The man immediately rushed the child to the Port Mourant Hospital but because of the seriousness of her condition, she was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where she was admitted and remains in a critical state.

The woman, however, had told police initially that she had collected the poison from her mother-in-law on Thursday last to kill weeds in her yard and that she had concealed the bottle in a goat pen between a tyre. She told police that her daughter found the bottle while she was playing in the yard and consumed its content. However, following intense questioning by detectives, the woman confessed to feeding her daughter the substance.